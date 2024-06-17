Submit Release
Kaida BioPharma to Present at the Virtual Investor Pitch Conference

Live webcast on Monday, June 17th at 9:00 AM ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaida BioPharma (“Kaida” or the “Company”), an early-stage pharma company dedicated to advancing ovarian cancer treatment through innovative drug development, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor Pitch Conference today, June 17, 2024 at 9:00 AM ET.

As part of the event, Craig Pierson, Founder and Chairman of Kaida BioPharma, will provide an “elevator pitch” and outline the Company’s upcoming milestones. Additionally, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast will be accessible on the event website, virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Kaida BioPharma

Kaida BioPharma was founded on the research principles and clinical evidence of G129R, a growth hormone antagonist that has shown to induce programmed cell death (autophagy) in gynecologic tumors. Our collaboration with Dr. John Langenheim, professor at Thomas Jefferson University and Dr. Anil Sood at MD Anderson, who have published extensive research on G129R, has provided solutions we intend to bring to the clinic. At Kaida, we are dedicated to providing a new hope for patients with treatment-resistant gynecological cancers. Our mission is to develop innovative therapies that target the specific needs of those patients, offering a medical treatment that can make a significant difference. For more information, please visit kaida-biopharma.com.

Investor Contact
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247
E: kaida@jtcir.com


