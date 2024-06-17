SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common Stock and Preferred Stock Dividends

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, which is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $3.00 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024.



The board of directors also declared the regular quarterly dividend on the company's Series I Preferred Stock for the period April 15, 2024 through July 14, 2024 of $0.40625 per share, which is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2024, SL Green held interests in 57 buildings totaling 32.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.8 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

