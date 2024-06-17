Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update and Announces Amendment of Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (“HEVI” or the “Company”), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide an update regarding its Mankota helium discoveries.



The 9-18-3-8W3 well (“9-18 Well”) stimulation is now anticipated to take place later in June or in July 2024. The delay is due to higher than normal rainfall in the Mankota area, which has impacted the surface conditions and postponed the start of the 9-18 Well stimulation.

Looking ahead, HEVI is diligently working on acquiring surface leases for multi drilling locations on four sections of recently acquired land, in which the Company holds a 100% working interest (“4 Crown Sections”). In addition, HEVI and its partner, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”), are working together to finalize drilling locations and acquire surface leases for up to nine joint development wells (the “New Wells”) on a defined helium trend in the Mankota area. The New Wells are expected to spud between Q3 2024 and Q2 2025.

Additionally, HEVI announces that, subject to applicable TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the amendment of an aggregate of 700,000 incentive stock options, of which 420,000 incentive stock options have vested (the “Amended Options”), previously granted to certain consultants, and investor relations service providers of the Company under the Company’s 2021 stock option plan (the “Option Amendments”). The Amended Options were originally granted on June 30, 2022 at an exercise price of $0.385 per share and are exercisable until June 30, 2027. Pursuant to the Option Amendments, the exercise price of the Amended Options has been amended to $0.15 per share and there is no change to the expiry date. None of the Amended Options are held by insiders of the Company.

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution

Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company’s website , which includes the Company’s current corporate presentation , and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and X for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive’ research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media articles , HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO

Kristi Kunec, CFO Phone: 1-587-330-2459

Email: info@heliumevolution.ca

Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/ Cindy Gray, Investor Relations heviinfo@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding to obtain TSXV approval, the Company's ability to obtain the necessary consents, approvals or authorizations, and the timing and possible outcome of same, the Company’s expectations regarding the Company and/or NAH’s development and exploration plans and ability to obtain surface leases, the Company’s expectations regarding the Mankota helium discoveries, the Company and/or NAH’s ability to identify future exploration and drilling targets including the New Wells, the stimulation of the 9-18 Well including the timing and the achievable results and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the Company and/or NAH may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration and development plans including the New Wells and/or the 4 Crown Sections; the Company and/or NAH may be unable to obtain surface leases; the Company and/or NAH may abandon plans to stimulate the 9-18 Well; the Company may not receive the necessary consents, approvals or authorizations required.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.