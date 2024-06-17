StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend for Q2 2024
TORONTO, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX) announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002903 per common share (“Common Share”) will be payable on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of June 28, 2024. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.
About StorageVault Canada Inc.
StorageVault owns and operates 246 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 215 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 11.9 million rentable square feet on over 696 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.
For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:
Tel: 1-877-622-0205
ir@storagevaultcanada.com
Follow us:
Instagram: @accessstorageca @depotiumminientrepot @sentinelstorageca @cubeitportablestorage
Facebook: /AccessStorageCA /Depotium /SentinelStorageCanada /Cubeit /FlexSpaceLogistics