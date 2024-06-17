AIChE Foundation Announces 2024 Gala Honorees

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) will spotlight the contributions of chemical engineers and the companies that employ them at the 2024 AIChE Gala — scheduled for December 4 at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.



Built around the theme “Inspiring the Power of Good,” this year’s gala will showcase the contributions of BASF Corporation North America, which is being recognized for operational excellence and for improving health, safety and environmental performance for a more- sustainable future. BASF will be represented at the gala by Mike Heinz, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

AlChE will also recognize Celanese Corporation for advancing women in the workplace, development of the next generation of STEM leaders through the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI), and sustainability initiatives that have benefitted society. Lori Ryerkerk, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Celanese Corporation, will accept the gala honor.

Also at the Gala, AIChE will present its Doing a World of Good Medal to Gregory Stephanopoulos, the Willard Henry Dow Professor in Chemical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Stephanopoulos will be lauded for his leadership and his pioneering contributions in metabolic and biochemical engineering, which have resulted in more-sustainable manufacturing, improved innovation in alternative fuels, and an increased understanding of metabolic engineering in industrial biotechnology.

In announcing the Gala’s theme and honorees, AIChE’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Darlene S. Schuster, noted “AIChE is pleased to recognize the significant contributions of this year’s Gala honorees. These individuals, and their organizations, represent some of the finest work of our profession, and they play a vital role in advancing chemical engineering technologies and also in strengthening the chemical engineering workforce.” Schuster added, “AIChE, along with the chemical engineering community, looks forward to celebrating these exemplary leaders at our Gala in December.”

The Gala is organized by the AIChE Foundation. Funds raised will underwrite the expansion of AIChE’s Doing a World of Good priorities to strengthen the chemical engineering workforce in order to expand the profession’s positive impact on the world.

As of June 17, the 2024 Gala chairs include Michael Finelli, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer and Chief North America Officer, Syensqo; Erin Kane, President and Chief Executive Officer, AdvanSix, Inc.; Jason McAlpine, Senior Vice President, Performance Materials North America, BASF; and John Y. Televantos, Senior Partner, Arsenal Capital Partners.

Learn more about the work of the AIChE Foundation at www.aiche.org/giving.

