Submit Release
News Search

There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,705 in the last 365 days.

ROTH to Host 10th Annual London Conference on June 25-27, 2024

Event to feature one-on-one meetings between institutional investors and senior management from over 80 companies in Sustainability and Technology

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH"), www.roth.com, will host the 10th Annual Roth London Conference on June 25-27, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK.

This event offers institutional investors an exclusive opportunity to engage directly with C-suite leaders and senior executives from approximately 80 companies spanning various sectors, primarily Sustainability and Technology. The conference is designed to foster meaningful connections and facilitate in-depth discussions through 1-on-1 and small group meetings. These interactions will take place in an intimate setting for investors to delve into business models, explore market trends, and identify investment opportunities.

ROTH's team of Senior Research Analysts will be available throughout the event to provide insights and make introductions, ensuring a valuable experience for all attendees, including Sustainability analysts: Justin Clare, CFA; Craig Irwin; Leo Mariani, CFA; Chip Moore, CFA; Phil Shen and Gerry Sweeney; Technology analysts: Darren Aftahi;  Richard Baldry, CFA; Suji DeSilva, CFA and Scott Searle, CFA as well as Agriculture & AgTech/Health & Wellness analyst Scott Fortune.

On June 26th, during the lunch session, ROTH's Chief Economist and Market Strategist, Michael Darda, and Chief Technical Strategist, JC O’Hara, lead a discussion on Markets and Economics. They will offer expert perspectives on the US business cycle, inflation, interest rates, and investment strategies for equities and fixed income. This session promises to be timely as the economic and market trends continue to be uncertain.

"We look forward to hosting the tenth edition of our flagship London conference," said Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of ROTH. "This unique event provides our corporate issuer clients the ability to meet with international financial professionals on a personal level."

Sagar Sheth, CEO of ROTH, added, "Our upcoming conference is especially timely given the global economic conditions and rising consumer awareness of ecological threats. We are proud to present nearly 80 companies at the cutting edge of their respective industries."

AGENDA

TUESDAY | June 25, 2024 - All times are listed in British Summer Time (BST)

4:00pm - 6:00pm Pre-Conference Registration
6:00pm - 10:00pm ROTH Summer Social & UEFA 2024 Watch Party (Off-site)
   

WEDNESDAY | June 26, 2024

8:00am - 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee
9:00am - 12:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
12:00pm - 1:30pm Lunch & Economics Discussion with Michael Darda
Chief Economist and Market Strategist and
JC O'Hara Chief Technical Strategist at ROTH
1:30pm - 4:30pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
6:00pm - 10:00pm Wine, Cocktails, Craft Beer and Cuisine (Off-site)
   

THURSDAY | June 27, 2024

8:00am - 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee
8:45am - 12:30pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
12:30pm - 1:15pm Lunch
1:15pm - 3:30pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
   

Participating Companies & Sub-Sectors (As of 06/13/2024 – subject to change)

Company Name Sector
Ads Tec Energy (ADSE)
Sustainability
Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS)
Sustainability
Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC)
Sustainability
American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)
Sustainability
Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX)
Sustainability
Arq, Inc. (ARQ)
Sustainability
Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)
Sustainability
Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN)
Sustainability
Bloom Energy Corp. (BE)
Sustainability
Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
Sustainability
Carbonet (PRIVATE)
Sustainability
CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO)
Sustainability
Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN)
Sustainability
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)
Sustainability
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)
Sustainability
Eco Energy World (PRIVATE)
Sustainability
Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA)
Sustainability
Emeren Group Ltd (SOL)
Sustainability
Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII)
Sustainability
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV)
Sustainability
EnerSys (ENS)
Sustainability
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT)
Sustainability
Enstall (PRIVATE)
Sustainability
EVgo Inc. (EVGO)
Sustainability
Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO)
Sustainability
First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)
Sustainability
FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI)
Sustainability
Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE)
Sustainability
Green Star Royalties (PRIVATE)
Sustainability
Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)
Sustainability
Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND)
Sustainability
Lanzatech Global, Inc. (LNZA)
Sustainability
Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP)
Sustainability
Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)
Sustainability
Nano One (TSX:NANO)
Sustainability
Nevada Nano (PRIVATE)
Sustainability
Nikola Corporation (NKLA)
Sustainability
Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)
Sustainability
Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)
Sustainability
Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC)
Sustainability
Redaptive (PRIVATE)
 Sustainability
REE Automotive (REE)
Sustainability
ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)
Sustainability
Shimmick Corporation (SHIM)
Sustainability
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)
Sustainability
Solarbank Corp. (CNSX:SUNN)
Sustainability
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)
Sustainability
Stem, Inc. (STEM)
Sustainability
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)
Sustainability
Sunrun Inc. (RUN)
Sustainability
Tigo Energy (TYGO)
Sustainability
TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)
Sustainability
Wallbox N.V. (WBX)
Sustainability
Westbridge Renewables Energy Corp. (TSX: WEB)
Sustainability
Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN)
Sustainability
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)
Technology & Media
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)
Technology & Media
Applied Digital Corp. (APLD)
Technology & Media
Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)
Technology & Media
Credo Semiconductor (CRDO)
Technology & Media
Core Scientific (CORZ)
 Technology & Media
Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX)
Technology & Media
eGain Corporation (EGAN)
Technology & Media
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)
Technology & Media
Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR)
Technology & Media
IREN (IREN)
Technology & Media
Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX)
Technology & Media
Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG)
Technology & Media
Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS)
Technology & Media
Redwire Corporation (RDW)
Technology & Media
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)
Technology & Media
Smartkem, Inc. (SMTK)
 Technology & Media
Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR)
Technology & Media
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)
 Technology & Media
TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)
Technology & Media
Above Foods/ Bite Acquisition Corp. (BITE)
Agribusiness
Cibus, Inc. (CBUS)
Agribusiness
The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE)
Agribusiness
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)
Business Services
Sow Good Inc. (SOWG) 
Consumer
Funko, Inc. (FNKO)
 Consumer
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX)
Energy (Oil & Gas)
Talos Energy (TALO)
Energy (Oil & Gas)
VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)
Energy (Oil & Gas)
W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)
Energy (Oil & Gas)
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURA)
Health & Wellness

B2I DIGITAL, Inc. is a marketing sponsor of the 10th Annual Roth London Conference. Company Profiles by b2i  

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Lowenstein Sandler LLP
The Blueshirt Group

B2I DIGITAL, Inc.
Comte de Grasse

Flow Beverage Corp.
InvestorBrandNetwork
PV Tech Research

For more information and how to register, please visit: www.roth.com/london2024

The conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers, and members of the media/press related to ROTH.

About ROTH
ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

Investor Contact:
ROTH
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer
949.720.7117, Imattson-pain@roth.com
ROTH – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com

Media Contact:
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

ROTH to Host 10th Annual London Conference on June 25-27, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more