Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $38.81 Billion by 2028 (2024-2033)

The flexible printed circuit board market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $38.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) market, driven by advancements in miniaturization and the demand for flexible electronics, is set to grow from $23.63 billion in 2023 to $26.20 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. It will grow to $38.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Factors such as the consumer electronics boom, innovations in medical devices, and applications in aerospace technology contribute significantly to this growth.

Rising Demand for Compact and Flexible Electronics Drives Market Growth

The increasing miniaturization of electronic devices and the burgeoning consumer electronics sector are pivotal in propelling the flexible printed circuit board market forward. Innovations in medical devices leveraging FPCBs for compact and flexible circuitry solutions also contribute to market expansion. Moreover, the military and aerospace sectors utilize FPCBs for lightweight and durable applications, further boosting market growth.

Explore the global flexible printed circuit board market with a detailed sample report:

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the flexible printed circuit board market, including 3M Company, Jabil Inc., and Flex Ltd., are focusing on product innovation to enhance flexibility, miniaturization, and electrical performance. Companies like Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. and Fujikura Ltd. are at the forefront of developing advanced FPCBs catering to diverse industry needs.

In recent developments, LG Innotek Co. Ltd. introduced the 2-metal chip on film (COF) in February 2023, featuring ultra-slim semiconductor bases that support higher-resolution screens and faster signal transmission in electronic devices.

Segments:

• Type: Single-Sided FPCBs, Double-Sided FPCBs, Multilayer FPCBs, Rigid-Flex FPCBs, Other Types

• Laminate: FR-4 Polyamide, Composite Epoxy Material Grade-1, Paper, Other Laminates

• End User: Industrial Electronics, Aerospace And Defense, Information Technology And Telecom, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Other End Users

Region Insights: North America Poised for Rapid Growth

Asia-Pacific dominated the flexible printed circuit board market in 2023, driven by substantial manufacturing activities and technological advancements. However, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period, fueled by robust demand from sectors such as automotive electronics and IT & telecom.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global flexible printed circuit board market:

