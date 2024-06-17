Artificial Intelligence In Disaster Response And Emergency Management Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence In Disaster Response And Emergency Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size,Forecast 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence in disaster response and emergency management market size growth. It will grow to $201.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) in disaster response and emergency management involves the use of AI technologies like machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision to improve preparedness, response, and recovery efforts during natural disasters, humanitarian crises, and emergencies. By leveraging data-driven insights and adaptive strategies, AI enables emergency responders, government agencies, and humanitarian organizations to mitigate disaster impacts and protect lives and infrastructure.

Market Size and Growth Drivers

The AI in disaster response and emergency management market is poised for significant growth, with a projected increase from $129.31 billion in 2023 to $140.96 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9%. This growth is fueled by factors such as the increasing frequency and severity of disasters, advances in AI technology, cost reduction and efficiency, data availability and integration, as well as public safety and government mandates. The market is expected to continue its strong growth, reaching $201.41 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Rising Demand for AI-powered Solutions

AI-powered robotics and drones, integration with smart cities, climate change impact mitigation, and AI-driven predictive analytics are key factors driving market growth in the forecast period. Major trends include AI integration with disaster recovery plans, expansion of IoT and sensor networks, rise of AI-powered predictive analytics, adoption of AI-powered robotics and drones, and smart cities integrating AI for disaster management.

Explore comprehensive insights into the artificial intelligence in disaster response and emergency management market with a detailed sample report:

Major Players and Trends

Key companies operating in the market include Amazon Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Intel Corporation, and others. These companies are focused on developing new AI solutions for damage assessment and recovery, such as AI Property, to expedite insurance claims and recovery processes after disasters.

Segments:

• By Type: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Robotics, Speech Recognition

• By Technology: Remote Sensing, Internet of Things (IOT) Sensors, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Drones And Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics

• By Application: Earthquake Prediction And Monitoring, Flood Detection And Management, Wildfire Monitoring And Prediction, Hurricane And Cyclone Tracking, Tsunami Early Warning Systems, Search And Rescue Operations, Damage Assessment And Recovery Planning

• By End-User: Government Agencies And Authorities, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Research Institutions And Universities, Disaster Response Teams, Emergency Management Agencies

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Growing Fast

North America was the largest region in the AI in disaster response and emergency management market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the artificial intelligence in disaster response and emergency management market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-disaster-response-and-emergency-management-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In Disaster Response And Emergency Management Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence In Disaster Response And Emergency Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in disaster response and emergency management market size, artificial intelligence in disaster response and emergency management market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in disaster response and emergency management market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in disaster response and emergency management market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

