Technological Breakthroughs Driving the Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheters Industry 2024-2033

The drug eluting balloons catheters market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%.

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The drug-eluting balloon catheters market, which stood at $1.23 billion in 2023, is anticipated to grow to $1.43 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. It will grow to $2.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. This growth is driven by increasing respiratory disorders, patient preference for DPIs, and advancements in drug formulations, among other factors.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Market Growth

The increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures is a key driver for the drug-eluting balloon catheters market. These procedures offer reduced recovery times, less pain, and lower infection risks. Drug-eluting balloons play a crucial role in these procedures by delivering anti-proliferative drugs directly to the treatment site, enhancing efficacy and reducing the likelihood of restenosis.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, and Becton Dickinson are focusing on developing advanced-generation products to maintain a competitive edge. For example, Medtronic PLC launched the Prevail DCB in Europe, a next-generation drug-coated balloon catheter designed for PCI procedures, highlighting technological advancements driving market growth.

Segments:

• Product: Coronary Artery Disease Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheters, Peripheral Vascular Disease Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheters

• Drug: Paclitaxel, Sirolimus, Other Drugs

• Raw Material: Nylon, Polyurethane, Other Raw Materials

• End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Catheterization Laboratories

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America dominated the drug-eluting balloon catheters market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and high healthcare expenditures. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, supported by increasing healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about minimally invasive treatments.

Drug Eluting Balloons Catheters Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Drug Eluting Balloons Catheters Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on drug eluting balloons catheters market size, drug eluting balloons catheters market drivers and trends, drug eluting balloons catheters market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

