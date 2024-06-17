Emerging Trends in the Global Cognitive Systems Market 2024-2033

Cognitive Systems Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cognitive systems market has seen rapid growth in recent years, expanding from $38.33 billion in 2023 to $42.5 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as rising crime rates, regulatory compliance requirements, and increased integration with building management systems for remote monitoring and management.

Rising Demand for Automation Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for automation is expected to propel the cognitive systems market to reach $60.79 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%. Automation technologies, including robotics and AI integration, are enhancing operational efficiency across various sectors. For instance, the International Federation of Robotics reported a significant increase in service robots for professional use and industrial robot installations, indicating robust adoption of automation technologies worldwide.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Dell Technologies Inc. are focusing on strategic partnerships and advancements in AI to drive innovation in cognitive systems. For example, Burson Cohn & Wolfe partnered with Limbik to launch Decipher Index, a platform utilizing cognitive AI to predict global trends and business impacts, highlighting the industry's push towards predictive analytics.

Key Market Segments

Types:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Deployment:

• On Premises

• Cloud

Applications:

• Banking

• Education

• Government

• Healthcare

• Insurance

• Manufacturing

• Securities and Investment Services

• Telecommunications

• Transportation

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the cognitive systems market in 2023, driven by significant investments in AI and technological advancements. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Cognitive Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cognitive Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cognitive systems market size, cognitive systems market drivers and trends, cognitive systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cognitive systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

