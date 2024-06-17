Global Cabbages And Other Brassicas Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Cabbages And Other Brassicas Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cabbages and other brassicas market, referring to cruciferous vegetables of the Brassicaceae family, scientifically known as Brassica oleracea, has witnessed steady growth in recent years. Valued at $37.27 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach $38.89 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This growth can be attributed to increased consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with these vegetables, a rise in health consciousness, and an increase in plant-based diets.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $46.65 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.7%. Factors driving this growth include increasing consumer preference for sustainably sourced and environmentally friendly products, expansion of international trade networks, globalization of food supply chains, evolving food safety regulations, and a rise in demand for convenience foods.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global cabbages and other brassicas market with a detailed sample report:

Major Trends Shaping the Market

In the forecast period, the market will witness several trends, including advancements in agricultural practices, introduction of innovative products derived from cabbages and other brassicas, eco-friendly packaging options, development of specialty varieties, and digitization of supply chains.

Rise in Demand for Organic Food

The increasing demand for organic food is expected to propel the cabbage and other brassicas market forward. Organic food, grown and processed without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, GMOs, antibiotics, or artificial additives, is gaining popularity due to health and environmental concerns. Cabbages and other brassicas, rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, are essential components of organic diets.

Key Players and Innovations

Major companies in the market, such as Dole Food Company Inc., Golden State Foods Corp., and Grimmway Enterprises Inc., are focusing on developing innovative products, including new varieties of brassica, to cater to evolving consumer preferences. For instance, Hitchcock Farms Inc. introduced Napa Cabbage Hearts, a fresh variety of brassica with mild-flavored salad greens suitable for various culinary applications.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific led the cabbages and other brassicas market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation

The cabbages and other brassicas market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Organic, Inorganic

2) By Application: Cabbages, Other Brassicas

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global cabbages and other brassicas market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cabbages-and-other-brassicas-global-market-report

Cabbages And Other Brassicas Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cabbages And Other Brassicas Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cabbages and other brassicas market size, cabbages and other brassicas market drivers and trends, cabbages and other brassicas market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cabbages and other brassicas market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

