Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Precision Livestock Farming Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Precision Livestock Farming Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence (AI) in precision livestock farming market size is expected to exponential growth. It will grow to $5.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) in precision livestock farming market is projected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2023 to $2.11 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 27.9%. This significant growth is driven by increasing precision farming, the rise of predictive analytics, and the rising demand for high-quality livestock products. The market is expected to continue its exponential growth, reaching $5.71 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 28.2%, fueled by smart farming techniques, the need for efficient livestock management, and the rising global population and food demand.

Increasing Poultry and Dairy Product Consumption Drives Market Growth

The increasing poultry and dairy product consumption is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the precision livestock farming market going forward. Poultry and dairy product consumption is increasing due to a growing population and awareness of their nutritional benefits. AI is employed in precision livestock farming for poultry and dairy production to enhance efficiency, monitor animal health, optimize feed management, and streamline reproductive practices, fostering increased productivity and sustainability. For instance, in August 2023, the European Commission reported a 0.8% increase in raw milk production in the EU during the first half of the year, highlighting the demand for efficient livestock farming practices.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the AI in precision livestock farming market include Microsoft Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Tetra Laval International SA, Zoetis Inc., GEA Group AG, Big Dutchman International GmbH, and Rex Animal Health Inc.

Key trends in the forecast period include automated monitoring, disease detection and prevention, automated feeding systems, automated climate control systems, computer vision technologies, the Internet of Things (IoT), remote monitoring and management, and advancements in sensor technology. Companies are focused on developing advanced technological solutions such as automated feeding systems to improve animal health and optimize production efficiency. For instance, in January 2024, Precision Livestock Technologies Inc. launched an AI system to predict cattle feed intake and recommend feeding strategies.

Segments:

• By Type: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• By Livestock Type: Dairy Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture

• By Technology Providers: Startups And Small Companies, Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers, Established Technology Companies, Research Institutions And Universities

• By Application: Automated Animal Health Monitoring, Precision Feeding, Environmental Monitoring, Disease Detection And Prevention, Reproduction Management, Behavioral Analysis And Animal Welfare, Data Analytics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the AI in precision livestock farming market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

