Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Testing Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled testing market size is expected to see exponential growth. It will grow to $1.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled testing market is projected to grow from $0.58 billion in 2023 to $0.70 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 21.7%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $1.56 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing demand for accelerated software development, the complexity of software systems, and the adoption of agile and DevOps methodologies.

Rise of Cloud Computing Drives Market Growth

The rise of cloud computing is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the AI-enabled testing market, facilitating scalable, cost-effective, and accessible testing environments. Cloud computing's ability to provide flexibility and advanced technologies without extensive infrastructure investments has accelerated its adoption. For instance, according to Eurostat, the adoption rate of cloud computing services among medium-sized enterprises increased to 59% in 2022, up from 53% in 2021. This surge highlights the importance of cloud-based solutions in driving the AI-enabled testing market.

Explore the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled testing market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15121&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, and Microsoft Corporation are focusing on developing advanced testing solutions like application security testing. For instance, Invicti launched an AI-enabled Predictive Risk Scoring capability in April 2024, helping organizations assess security risks more effectively. This innovation underscores the industry's commitment to enhancing security and efficiency in software testing.

Major Companies and Technological Innovations

Major companies in the AI-enabled testing market are investing in cutting-edge technologies and solutions. For instance, Invicti's AI-enabled Predictive Risk Scoring, launched in April 2024, provides a strategic view of security risks by profiling and calculating risk scores for applications before scanning begins. This proactive approach significantly enhances security measures in software development.

Segments:

The artificial intelligence (AI) enabled testing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Service

2) By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Technology: Machine Learning And Pattern Recognition, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision And Image Processing

4) By Application: Test Automation, Infrastructure Optimization, Other Applications

5) By End User Industry: Healthcare, Information Technology And Telecommunication, Energy And Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Other End User Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America led the AI-enabled testing market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for in-depth analysis: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-enabled-testing-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Testing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) enabled testing market size, artificial intelligence (AI) enabled testing market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) enabled testing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) enabled testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence-Based Shoe Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-based-shoe-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In IoT Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-iot-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Energy And Power Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-energy-and-power-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Unleashing the Future: The Surging AI in Industrial Machinery Market