Innovations at the Intersection of AI In Virtual Reality And Augmented Reality Market Trends and Forecasts 2024

AI In Virtual Reality And Augmented Reality Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The AI in virtual reality and augmented reality market size is expected to see growth in the next few years. It will grow to $264.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global AI in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) market is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating a surge from $39.2 billion in 2023 to $57.37 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.3%. This growth is driven by the integration of AI techniques and algorithms within VR and AR systems, enhancing user experiences, enabling intelligent interactions, and generating dynamic virtual content in real-time.

Driver: Advancements in AI Algorithms and IoT Devices

Advancements in AI algorithms, including computer vision and machine learning, are fueling the market's growth. These improvements, coupled with the rise of IoT devices, are enhancing natural language processing (NLP) and facilitating the growth of cloud and edge computing, creating a fertile ground for AI in VR and AR.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players such as Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Microsoft Corporation are focusing on developing innovative assisted reality glasses to advance their offerings. These wearable devices overlay digital information onto the wearer's field of view, enhancing their perception of the physical world. For example, Oppo recently unveiled the OPPO Air Glass 3, a pair of assisted reality glasses with a voice assistant powered by Oppo's large language model (LLM) called AndesGPT.

Segments of the AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

1. Type: The market is segmented into Artificial Intelligence-Powered Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Augmented Reality (AR).

2. Technology: Includes Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Gesture Recognition, Speech Recognition, and Simulated Environments.

3. Platform: Encompasses Mobile Devices, Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs), Projectors and Smart Glasses, Wearables and Body Tracking Devices, and Desktop Computers and Consoles.

4. Application: Covers Gaming and Entertainment, Education and Training, Healthcare and Medical, Retail and E-commerce, Real Estate and Architecture, Automotive and Transportation, Tourism and Travel, Social Media and Communication, Industrial and Manufacturing, and Military and Defense.

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Emerging as a Key Player

While North America currently leads the AI in VR and AR market, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

AI In Virtual Reality And Augmented Reality Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI In Virtual Reality And Augmented Reality Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI in virtual reality and augmented reality market size, AI in virtual reality and augmented reality market drivers and trends, AI in virtual reality and augmented reality market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The AI in virtual reality and augmented reality market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

