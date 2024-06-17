Trends Shaping the Future of Pedicle Screw Systems Market Report 2024-2033

Pedicle Screw Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Pedicle Screw Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $6.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pedicle screw systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with its size increasing from $5.4 billion in 2023 to $5.68 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. It will grow to $6.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This growth can be attributed to advancements in surgical techniques, an increase in spinal disorders among the aging population, and substantial investments in research and development, alongside regulatory approvals and standards.

Rise in Prevalence of Arthritis Drives Market Growth

The rise in arthritis prevalence is expected to be a significant driver for the pedicle screw systems market. Arthritis, a common joint disorder, necessitates accurate and safe surgical interventions like cervical pedicle screw insertion, especially for patients with conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, arthritis cases are projected to increase to 78.4 million adults by 2040, underscoring the critical role of pedicle screw systems in managing spinal conditions associated with arthritis.

Explore the global pedicle screw systems market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10606&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key companies driving innovation in the pedicle screw systems market include Globus Medical Inc., Medtronic PLC, Orthofix Medical Inc., and Stryker Corporation. These industry leaders focus on developing advanced products, including reduction and correction instrumentation, aimed at enhancing spinal alignment, stability, and overall surgical outcomes.

In a significant move, Orthofix Medical Inc. launched the Mariner Deformity Pedicle Screw System in August 2024, integrating gimbal technology for precise surgical interventions and improving the efficacy of spinal surgeries.

Segments of the Pedicle Screw Systems Market

• Product Type: Monoaxial Pedicle Screw, Polyaxial Pedicle Screw, Other Products

• Surgery Type: Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery

• Indication: Spinal Trauma Injuries, Spinal Deformities, Spinal Degeneration, Other Indications

• Application: Hospitals, Clinic, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the pedicle screw systems market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered comprehensively in the market report.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global pedicle screw systems market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pedicle-screw-systems-global-market-report

Pedicle Screw Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pedicle Screw Systems Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pedicle screw systems market size, pedicle screw systems market drivers and trends, pedicle screw systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pedicle screw systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Machine Shops, Turned Product, And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/machine-shops-turned-product-and-screw-nut-and-bolt-global-market-report

Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/operating-systems-and-productivity-software-publishing-global-market-report

Video Management System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-management-system-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model