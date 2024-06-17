Navigating Growth: Pain Management Devices and Therapies Market Outlook 2024-2033

Pain Management Devices and Therapies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for pain management devices and therapies is on a rapid growth trajectory, projected to increase from $4.38 billion in 2023 to $4.83 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. It will grow to $6.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic pain conditions, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the expanding geriatric population seeking effective pain management solutions.

Increasing Demand for Pain Management Driven by Rise in Chronic Diseases

The surge in chronic diseases like cancer and neurological disorders has intensified the demand for advanced pain management devices and therapies. Patients suffering from these conditions often require effective pain relief strategies, boosting the market for innovative pain management solutions. According to the Brazilian Journal of Nephrology, approximately 60% of chronic kidney disease patients require pain management interventions, underscoring the critical need for these devices.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Abbott Laboratories and Medtronic PLC are at the forefront of the market, focusing on introducing technologically advanced products to enhance treatment efficacy. For instance, Seaspine Holdings Corporation launched the NorthStar facet fusion system in March 2022, aimed at providing stability and pain relief for spinal disorders, thus driving market growth.

Segments:

• Type: Electrical Stimulators, Ablation Devices, Neurostimulators, Analgesic Pumps

• Neurostimulation Devices: Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices, Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices, Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices

• Electrical Stimulation Devices: Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices, Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES/EMS) Devices, Combination Devices, Electrotherapy Devices, TNS

• Ablation Devices: Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Cryoablation Devices

• Analgesic Infusion Pumps: Intrathecal Infusion Pumps, External Infusion Pumps

• Application: Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Facial & Migraine Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, Trauma

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America dominated the pain management devices and therapies market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of innovative pain management technologies. Western Europe followed as the second-largest region, indicating robust growth opportunities across developed economies.

