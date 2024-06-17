Avocado Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $28.15 Billion by 2028

Avocados Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

It will grow to $28.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 9.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The avocado, characterized by its thick green skin and creamy flesh, has surged in popularity due to its nutritional benefits. Rich in fiber, healthy fats, vitamins E and K, and potassium, avocados are increasingly recognized as a nutritious choice for health-conscious consumers.

Market Size and Growth

The avocado market has experienced robust growth, with the market size expected to reach $19.37 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from $17.66 billion in 2023. This growth is attributed to increased awareness of health benefits, demand for organic goods, and changing dietary habits. In the forecast period, the market is projected to reach $28.15 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Rising Demand for Healthier Alternatives Drives Market Growth

One of the key drivers of market growth is the increasing awareness of the health benefits of avocados. As people become more conscious of preventive healthcare and the importance of lifestyle choices in combating chronic diseases, the demand for avocados has surged. They are packed with essential nutrients that contribute to overall health and well-being, making them a popular choice among health-conscious consumers.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the avocado market, such as Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and Calavo Growers Inc., are focusing on developing new varieties using advanced technologies like high-pressure processing (HPP) to produce quality avocados. These technologies help preserve the nutritional quality, flavor, and texture of avocados, ensuring a premium product for consumers.

Market Segments

The avocados market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hass Avocado, Other Types

2) By Form: Fresh, Processed

3) By Application: Food, Cosmetic, Medical, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumers (B2C)

Geographical Insights

North America currently dominates the avocado market, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of healthier eating habits, the rise of veganism and vegetarianism, and the growing demand for exotic fruits and vegetables in the region.

Avocados Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Avocados Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on avocados market size, avocados market drivers and trends, avocados market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The avocados market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

