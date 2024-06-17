The book “Never Surrender – The Real Donald Trump” is now out with the song “Never Surrender – Make America Great Again”
“Never Surrender” is an unfiltered account of Trump, bypassing mainstream media narratives to reveal the truth about history’s most misrepresented leader.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the recent jury verdict against former President Donald Trump, Alessandro Nardone, renowned author and strategic marketing consultant, predicts a triumphant return to the White House for Trump. Nardone, an authoritative expert on Trump in Italy, has now released his acclaimed book “Mai arrendersi – Il vero Donald Trump” in English, under the title “Never Surrender – The real Donald Trump”. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon and various physical and digital retail outlets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Nardone’s “Never Surrender” is an unfiltered account of Trump, bypassing mainstream media narratives to reveal the truth about history’s most misrepresented leader. As Trump recently echoed his own slogan “Never Surrender” following his conviction, this book emerges as a critical resource for those seeking an in-depth understanding of the man beyond the media portrayal.
Book launch with a song: “Never Surrender – Make America Great Again”
The launch of Never Surrender is uniquely paired with the release of a song by the same name, “Never Surrender – Make America Great Again.” This rock anthem, penned and performed by Nardone himself, encapsulates the determination and resilience that define Trump’s character. Nardone also directed and edited the accompanying music video. The song is available on Spotify and all major music platforms, enhancing the thematic unity between the book and the song.
Click here for the official videoclip: https://youtu.be/OAh_29pudNQ?si=N66_stFSOmR9Rsnt
A perspective like no other
Alessandro Nardone was at the center of an unprecedented media case. In 2016, during the height of the U.S. presidential campaign, he made the world believe he was a Republican candidate for the White House by inventing the character Alex Anderson. His operation was so successful that it fooled some specialized websites, which included Anderson in the list of Republican candidates, and attracted the attention of newspapers and television stations in over 20 countries, including the BBC. Subsequently, he published over 200 articles on Trump, including an exclusive interview with Steve Bannon. This experience allows him to offer a unique perspective on the most controversial leader of the last decade, just months away from the rematch between him and Joe Biden.
Beyond the businessman and President
Never Surrender delves into the multifaceted persona of Trump, exploring his unyielding spirit, his ability to rebound against all odds, and his solitary battle against the globalist establishment. Nardone takes readers on a journey through Trump’s world, showcasing how he built his brand, mastered negotiations, and shaped his political vision, particularly with his America First policy and its global implications, including four years without new wars.
Nardone also addresses the ideological confrontations with the Biden administration and the Democratic approach, illustrating the decline of cities like New York and San Francisco under woke policies, rising crime, uncontrolled immigration, fentanyl spread, gender indoctrination in schools, and campus antisemitism. Furthermore, the book scrutinizes the media’s role in attempting to oust Trump, from the Russiagate fabrication to the Durham Report, culminating in Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter to safeguard free speech against big tech monopolies.
A must-read analysis
Never Surrender stands out as a penetrating analysis of Trump’s monumental impact as a defender of Western civilization against globalist forces. With clear and engaging narration, Nardone guides readers through the transformative era defined by Trump, making this book an essential reference for understanding contemporary global dynamics through the lens of American politics.
Click here to read sample: https://www.amazon.com/Never-surrender-real-Donald-Trump-ebook/dp/B0D5S2GGYL?asin=B0D5S2GGYL&revisionId=c113f42c&format=1&depth=1
"Never surrender - The real Donald Trump" is now available on www.never-surrender.us
Alessandro Nardone
Nardone Organization
+39 340 139 7279
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Never surrender - Make America Great Again