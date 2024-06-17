Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Thrives with Innovations and Geriatric Demand 2024-2033

Ankylosing Spondylitis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ankylosing spondylitis market is projected to grow from $5.41 billion in 2023 to $5.86 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.4%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $7.89 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%, driven by advancements in personalized medicine, novel biologics development, and increased focus on early intervention and screening.

Increasing Geriatric Population Drives Market Growth

The increasing geriatric population is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the ankylosing spondylitis market. The demographic shift towards a higher proportion of elderly people necessitates effective treatments to manage pain and improve mobility in older patients with ankylosing spondylitis. According to the World Health Organization, by 2030, one out of six people globally will be aged 60 years or older. This growing elderly population is propelling the demand for ankylosing spondylitis treatments.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global ankylosing spondylitis market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11962&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the ankylosing spondylitis market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. These companies focus on developing innovative drugs, such as enzymatic and cellular assay-based treatments, to address various inflammatory diseases including ankylosing spondylitis. For instance, AbbVie Inc.'s FDA-approved drug RINVOQ, a selective JAK inhibitor, exemplifies the industry's move towards targeted therapeutic interventions.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Segments:

• By Treatment Type: Painkillers And Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDS), Biological Therapies, Steroids, Physical Therapies, Surgery

• By Molecule: Biologics, Biosimilar, Small Molecules

• By Route of Administration: Parenteral, Oral, Other Routes

• By Application: Juveniles, Adults

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Other End UsersGeographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Growing Fastest

North America was the largest region in the ankylosing spondylitis market in 2023. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increased healthcare investments and growing awareness about the disease. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global ankylosing spondylitis market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ankylosing-spondylitis-global-market-report

Ankylosing Spondylitis Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ankylosing Spondylitis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ankylosing spondylitis market size, ankylosing spondylitis market drivers and trends, ankylosing spondylitis market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The ankylosing spondylitis market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Personal Care Shower And Bath Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-care-shower-and-bath-global-market-report

Luxury Hair Care Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luxury-hair-care-products-global-market-report

Natural Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-skin-care-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Explore the Exciting Growth Potential of the Automotive Voice Recognition System Market