Innovative Cloud-Based Solutions Propel Admission Management Software Market to $2.30 Billion by 2028

The admission management software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.30 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global admission management software market is projected to grow from $1.26 billion in 2023 to $1.42 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.6%. Despite the challenges posed by market dynamics and regulatory landscapes, the market is anticipated to reach $2.30 billion by 2028, driven by the expansion of online education and rising demand for data-driven decision-making.

Rising Student Enrollment Propels Market Growth

The increasing student enrollment is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the admission management software market. This software streamlines the application process, reducing paperwork and enhancing convenience for both students and administrators. For instance, according to the United States Census Bureau, total enrollment in U.S. schools rose by 1.3 million from 2021 to 2022, reaching 75.2 million students. This surge in student enrollment underscores the need for efficient admission management solutions.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players such as BlackBaud Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and Ellucian Company LP are focusing on developing advanced solutions like cloud-based school management systems. These systems enhance scalability, accessibility, and flexibility for educational institutions. For instance, Techdost launched Vedmarg, a cloud-based school management system, to facilitate complex administrative operations and improve workflow efficiency in schools and colleges.

Segments:

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Application: Primary And Secondary Schools, University, Research Institute, Training Institution

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth

North America was the largest region in the admission management software market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and high adoption rates. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by increasing digitization of educational institutions and rising investments in educational infrastructure.

Admission Management Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Admission Management Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on admission management software market size, admission management software market drivers and trends, admission management software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The admission management software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

