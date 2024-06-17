Dosing Pumps Market Valued Projected to Reach $8.99 Billion by 2026, Growing at 5.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Dosing Pumps Market Report

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dosing Pumps market was valued at $5.90 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $8.99 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Dosing pumps are specialized metering devices used to precisely introduce chemicals into fluid streams within processing units. These systems include components such as foot valves, injectors, control systems, and chemical tanks, with the pump serving as the core component that regulates the entire system, also known as a metering pump. They are designed for diverse applications across industries including water treatment, oil and gas, chemical processes, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and paper and pulp.

The oil and gas sector represents an emerging market for dosing pumps, driven by initiatives to exploit coal bed methane reserves, particularly in China, the U.S., and Japan, which is expected to significantly influence market growth. Technological advancements, such as the development of digital dosing pumps, are also contributing to market expansion by enhancing operational efficiency and offering real-time monitoring capabilities.

Key challenges for manufacturers include customizing dosing pumps to meet specific industry requirements, although advancements in product development continue to create new growth opportunities. Water and wastewater treatment applications currently dominate market revenue, while ongoing technological innovations are expected to sustain market growth in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific leads global consumption of dosing pumps, commanding approximately 40% of market share in 2018 due to rapid industrialization and increased demand for water treatment facilities in the region. The diaphragm pump segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its leadership through the forecast period.

Dosing pumps are instrumental in ensuring precise fluid delivery, thereby maintaining consistency in critical processes like chemical treatment and pharmaceutical manufacturing, while minimizing waste and enhancing operational efficiency. Integration of smart technologies enables remote monitoring and control, facilitating proactive maintenance and further operational optimization.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• W.E.S. Ltd.

• Grundfos Holding A/S

• EMEC s.r.l.

• Blue-White Industries

• Seko SpA

• Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

• Idex Corporation

• SPX Flow Inc.

• ProMinent GmbH

• Netzsch Pumpen Systeme GmbH