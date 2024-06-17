AI Content Marketing Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $7.96 Billion by 2028

AI Content Marketing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The AI content marketing market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI content marketing market is witnessing exponential growth, driven by the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like machine learning and natural language processing in creating, curating, and distributing marketing content. This approach aims to enhance content relevance, engagement, and distribution efficiency, ultimately improving marketing strategies' effectiveness.

Rising Demand for Personalized Content Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for personalized content is a key factor propelling the growth of the AI content marketing market. Personalized content, tailored to individual preferences and behaviors, enhances customer engagement and boosts conversion rates. AI enables the creation and delivery of customized content experiences, aligning with consumers' unique characteristics and preferences. For example, in December 2022, Adobe Inc. reported that 67% of consumers in the USA prefer personalized offers that reflect their spending habits, highlighting the growing need for tailored content experiences.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Adobe Inc. are focusing on developing innovative AI tools for on-brand marketing content. These tools, like GenStudio and Firefly from Adobe Inc., empower marketing teams with AI-driven capabilities for planning and producing on-brand content efficiently. GenStudio facilitates swift content planning and production, while Firefly offers customizable services for large-scale content production tailored to individual brand needs.

AI content marketing market Segments:

• Type: Content Creation, Content Optimization, Content Distribution, Content Analysis

• Deployment Type: Cloud, On Premises

• Application: Technology, Finance, Retail, Healthcare

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the AI content marketing market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

