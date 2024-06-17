AI Content Marketing Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $7.96 Billion by 2028
The Business Research Company’s AI Content Marketing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI content marketing market is witnessing exponential growth, driven by the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like machine learning and natural language processing in creating, curating, and distributing marketing content. This approach aims to enhance content relevance, engagement, and distribution efficiency, ultimately improving marketing strategies' effectiveness.
Rising Demand for Personalized Content Drives Market Growth
The increasing demand for personalized content is a key factor propelling the growth of the AI content marketing market. Personalized content, tailored to individual preferences and behaviors, enhances customer engagement and boosts conversion rates. AI enables the creation and delivery of customized content experiences, aligning with consumers' unique characteristics and preferences. For example, in December 2022, Adobe Inc. reported that 67% of consumers in the USA prefer personalized offers that reflect their spending habits, highlighting the growing need for tailored content experiences.
Key Players and Market Trends
Major companies such as Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Adobe Inc. are focusing on developing innovative AI tools for on-brand marketing content. These tools, like GenStudio and Firefly from Adobe Inc., empower marketing teams with AI-driven capabilities for planning and producing on-brand content efficiently. GenStudio facilitates swift content planning and production, while Firefly offers customizable services for large-scale content production tailored to individual brand needs.
AI content marketing market Segments:
• Type: Content Creation, Content Optimization, Content Distribution, Content Analysis
• Deployment Type: Cloud, On Premises
• Application: Technology, Finance, Retail, Healthcare
Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market
North America dominated the AI content marketing market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.
AI Content Marketing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The AI Content Marketing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI content marketing market size, AI content marketing market drivers and trends, AI content marketing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The AI content marketing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.
