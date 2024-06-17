Expanding Horizons: The Rise of Retail Clinics in Modern Healthcare 2024-2033

Retail Clinics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Retail Clinics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $84.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The retail clinics market, situated in retail establishments like supermarkets and malls, has witnessed rapid growth, projected to increase from $5.49 billion in 2023 to $6.12 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 11.4%. It will grow to $9.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased accessibility and convenience for consumers seeking healthcare services without appointments.

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Illnesses Driving Market Growth

The rising incidence of chronic illnesses, which affect a significant portion of the global population, is a key driver propelling the expansion of the retail clinics market. Chronic illnesses, lasting three months or more and often affecting older demographics, necessitate ongoing management and support, thus boosting the demand for accessible healthcare solutions offered by retail clinics.

Explore the global retail clinics market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10388&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the retail clinics market, including The Kroger Co., CVS Health Corporation, and Walmart Inc., are focusing on technological innovations such as virtual care clinics to enhance their competitive positions. For instance, Amazon Inc. launched the ‘Amazon Clinic’ in 2024, leveraging digital platforms to connect patients with healthcare providers remotely.

Market Segments

• Service Type: Preventive Care, Immunization, Minor Illness, Injury Treatment, Other Service Types

• Service Model: Membership, Insurance-Based Model, Fee-For-Service

• Ownership: Standalone, Hospital-Owned, Investor-Owned, Other Ownerships

• Application: Vaccination, Point-Of-Care, Clinical Chemistry And Immunoassay, Other Applications

• End Use: Stores, Malls, Hospitals, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the retail clinics market in 2024, driven by high consumer acceptance of convenient healthcare services offered in retail settings. The region continues to innovate with advanced healthcare technologies and service models.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global retail clinics market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retail-clinics-global-market-report

Retail Clinics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Retail Clinics Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on retail clinics market size, retail clinics market drivers and trends, retail clinics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The retail clinics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-clinical-decision-tool-global-market-report

Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clinical-nutritions-global-market-report

Clinical Decision Support Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clinical-decision-support-systems-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model