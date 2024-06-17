Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) Market: Driving Forces and Growth Trends 2024-2033

Monoclonal Antibodies (MAs) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market has experienced rapid expansion, with projections indicating growth from $234.37 billion in 2023 to $261.66 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. It will grow to $424.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. This growth trajectory is driven by several factors, including the prevalence of chronic diseases, increased investments in research and development, rising awareness of mAbs, and a growing elderly population.

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth

The increasing adoption of personalized medicine and the expanding therapeutic indications for mAbs are pivotal drivers propelling market growth. Advances in biotechnology, along with the development of biosimilars and generics, are also contributing significantly. Additionally, the pandemic has underscored the importance of biopharmaceutical investments and preparedness, further boosting market prospects.

Explore the global monoclonal antibodies market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2554&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies shaping the monoclonal antibodies market landscape include Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., and Amgen Inc. These industry leaders are actively engaged in innovation and strategic partnerships to enhance their market position. For instance, Johnson & Johnson has been focusing on advancing immunotherapy treatments, while Merck & Co. Inc. continues to expand its portfolio in oncology and immunology.

Segments

• Source: Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, Human

• Application: Anti-Cancer, Immunological, Anti-Infective Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Neuropharmacological, Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular, Other Applications

• End Users: Hospitals, Private Clinics, Research Institutes

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the monoclonal antibodies market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead through the forecast period. The region's strong market position is attributed to robust healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of advanced therapies, and significant investments in biopharmaceutical research and development.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global monoclonal antibodies market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/monoclonal-antibodies-global-market-report

Monoclonal Antibodies (MAs) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Monoclonal Antibodies (MAs) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) market size, monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) market drivers and trends, monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

