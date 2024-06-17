Driving Forces: Factors Influencing the Growth of the Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase Market 2024-2033

Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The microorganism feed carbohydrase market has shown robust growth, expanding from $1.55 billion in 2024 to $1.7 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.3%. This growth is fueled by industry adoption, regulatory changes, consumer preferences, research initiatives, and economic fluctuations. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $2.36 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%, driven by feed industry expansion, health and wellness trends, market competitiveness, environmental concerns, and ongoing research and development.

Rising Demand for Animal Protein Fuels Market Growth

The increasing demand for animal protein, such as meat, is expected to propel the microorganism feed carbohydrase market. Meat, a crucial source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, is essential in many diets. Microorganism feed carbohydrase enzymes are used in animal feeds to mitigate the adverse effects of antinutritional factors in feed raw materials, enhancing performance and reducing costs while promoting overall animal well-being. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), global meat consumption per capita is expected to rise by 0.3% annually, reaching 35.4 kg in retail weight equivalent by 2030. Poultry meat, representing 41% of all meat protein sources, is projected to increase by 2% due to its health benefits, affordability, and ease of preparation. This rising demand for animal protein is a key driver for the microorganism feed carbohydrase market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the microorganism feed carbohydrase market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10452&type=smp

Product Innovations Highlight Market Trends

Major companies in the microorganism feed carbohydrase market include BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, Adama Ltd., Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and more these companies are focusing on product innovations are gaining traction in the microorganism feed carbohydrase market. Leading companies are introducing new products to maintain their market positions. For instance, in February 2022, Novozymes, in collaboration with the Royal Dutch DSM Group, launched Ronozyme feed enzymes. These enzymes enhance feed utilization and efficiency, reduce feed costs, and minimize environmental impacts, supporting the industry's sustainable development.

Segments:

• By Type: Amylases, Cellulases, Pectinases, Lactase, Other Types

• By Form: Dry, Liquid

• By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Other Livestock

• By Application: Food And Beverage, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the microorganism feed carbohydrase market in 2024. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the microorganism feed carbohydrase market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microorganism-feed-carbohydrase-global-market-report

Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Microorganism Feed Carbohydrase Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on microorganism feed carbohydrase market size, microorganism feed carbohydrase market drivers and trends, microorganism feed carbohydrase market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The microorganism feed carbohydrase market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Feed Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-processing-equipment-global-market-report

Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutritional-feed-additives-global-market-report

Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-feed-additives-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model