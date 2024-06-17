Global Apples Market Set for Steady Growth, Expected to Reach $108.77 Billion by 2028

Apples Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The apples market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $108.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apples, the fruit of the apple tree (Malus domestica) from the Rosaceae family, are renowned for their crisp texture, sweet-tart flavor, and versatility in culinary applications. Rich in fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants, apples are a popular choice for health-conscious consumers.

Market Size and Growth

The global apples market has shown steady growth, with a projected increase from $89.12 billion in 2023 to $92.46 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this trajectory, reaching $108.77 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.1%. Factors contributing to this growth include health trends, climate resilience, sustainability initiatives, and market innovation.

Health-Conscious Consumer Trends

A key driver of the apples market's growth is the rise in health-conscious consumers. These consumers prioritize their well-being and recognize the nutritional benefits of apples, such as promoting heart health and aiding weight management. The increased awareness about nutrition's role in preventing chronic diseases has led more people to incorporate apples into their diets. For example, a 2022 survey revealed that 52% of Americans follow a specific diet or eating pattern, up from 39% in 2021.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the apples market, including Stemilt Growers LLC, Washington Fruit Growers, and Borton Fruits, are focusing on developing genetically engineered apple varieties to enhance their product offerings. For instance, FruitMasters recently launched the Wurtwinning apple variety, which boasts resistance to apple scab and powdery mildew, among other traits.

Segments

The apples market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Red Apple, Granny Smith And Golden Apples

2) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Jam Factory, Fruit Wholesaler, Other Applications

4) By Industry Vertical: Food And Beverages, Other Industry Verticals.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific led the apples market in 2023, while South America is expected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Apples Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Apples Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on apples market size, apples market drivers and trends, apples market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The apples market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

