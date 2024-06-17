Market Analysis: Liquid Applied Membranes Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 - 2033

Liquid Applied Membranes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global liquid applied membranes market is projected to grow from $18.89 billion in 2024 to $20.43 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.1%. This growth is driven by infrastructure development, waterproofing requirements, and increased construction activities. The market is anticipated to reach $26.82 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%, supported by urbanization, sustainable construction practices, and advancements in materials science.

Increasing Construction Activities Drive Market Growth

The rising construction activities in the residential and commercial sectors significantly contribute to the growth of the liquid applied membrane market. These membranes are essential for waterproofing and enhancing building durability. For instance, reports from the United States Census Bureau indicate an over 8% increase in the value of residential and non-residential constructions between 2020 and 2021. Moreover, the number of privately owned housing units approved by building permits saw a substantial rise, further driving market growth.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global liquid applied membranes market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10340&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players such as Dow Inc., Fosroc International Limited, and GAF Materials Corporation are focusing on innovative products and technologies to enhance their market positions. For example, Bostik's Seal & Block line, launched in March 2024, offers high-performance waterproofing solutions for various applications, showcasing the industry's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Segments:

• Type: Polyurethane, Cementitious, Bituminous, Other Types

• Application: Roofing, Walls, Underground And Tunnels, Other Applications

• End-Use: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Public Infrastructure

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the liquid applied membrane market in 2024, driven by significant construction activities and infrastructure investments. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by advancements in construction technologies and increasing urbanization.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global liquid applied membranes market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquid-applied-membranes-global-market-report

Liquid Applied Membranes Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Liquid Applied Membranes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on liquid applied membranes market size, liquid applied membranes market drivers and trends, liquid applied membranes market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The liquid applied membranes market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

