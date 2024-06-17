Frontier Science Scotland Strengthens Board of Trustees with New Appointment

KINCRAIG, Scotland, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Science Scotland (FSS), a leading contract clinical research organisation, advancing drug development by delivering excellence in clinical trials, announces the appointment of Professor Bjoern Schelter as a new Director to its Board of Trustees. Bjoern brings valuable strategic insights into the Company’s core capabilities across clinical trials including data management, biostatistical analysis and quality assurance.



Professor Bjoern Schelter is CEO of GT Diagnostics (UK) Ltd and Chief Analytics Officer of TauRx Therapeutics and is also affiliated with the University of Aberdeen as Professor for Applied Mathematics. With over 20 years’ experience in the health care sector, Bjoern has led research teams since 2006. The focus of his work is on developing data-science based technologies to advance the understanding of diseases and ultimately help patients around the world.

Professor Chris Robertson, of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, and Chair of FSS’s Board of Trustees, added, “I am delighted to welcome Bjoern to the FSS Board of Trustees. His extensive leadership experience in healthcare R&D, specifically in data-science based technologies and quality assurance in clinical trials, will be a source invaluable advice as FSS expands its service offering to global industry partners.”

Professor Bjoern Schelter commented on his appointment, “I am deeply interested in FSS and its outstanding services through a not-for-profit model. Therefore I am pleased to be part of the FSS Board. I look forward to assisting FSS to develop its services and grow as an organisation.”

About Frontier Science Scotland

Frontier Science Scotland (FSS) is a leading clinical data research organisation, advancing drug development by delivering excellence in clinical trials to its customers. We provide biostatistic, data management and quality assurance services to global commercial and academic partners covering all aspects of the design, conduct and analysis of clinical trials.

FSS has an extensive track record as a dependable partner providing specific expertise to support major international Phase II and III clinical trials in oncology, neurology (including mental health), and respiratory. Our founder, Eleanor McFadden, quite literally wrote the book on the management of data in clinical trials (available here). We have contributed to multiple peer-reviewed medical and statistical journals. We’re passionate about evolving the clinical research field and advancing patient health.

With our biostatistical expertise we ensure the correct statistical analysis methods are applied, resulting in accurate, interpretable results. With our data management services, we provide clean, accurate, complete, and reliable datasets for analysis, no matter the size, type, or complexity of the clinical trial. Quality assurance matters when running trials, and we can provide regulatory compliance consultancy, a quality management system, and technical writing, to ensure all stakeholders have the utmost confidence in the results. We provide seamless collaboration, which is the secret to success in clinical trials.

Through our partners Alchemy Medical Writing, and iDE8, we offer additional services, including regulatory writing, medical communications, and medical device consultancy, including strategic technology licensing. We work closely with key international oncology collaborators including Belgium’s Breast International Group (BIG) and the Jules Bordet Institute (IJB), as well as the Frontier Science Foundation (FSF), which provides innovative data management and analysis for clinical trials.

A proudly independent, not-for-profit, organisation, FSS was founded over twenty years ago in the Scottish Highlands. FSS has built up a highly experienced team, the majority with a Masters degree or higher, several of whom serve as volunteers on national and international panels including trial steering committees, funding review panels, human research ethics committees and independent data monitoring committees.

