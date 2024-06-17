Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Set to Expand, Projected to Reach $1.57 Billion by 2028

Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%.”
— The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) market, a key technology in aviation surveillance, is poised for substantial growth, with market size expected to reach $1.57 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. This growth is driven by various factors including regulatory mandates, increased airspace capacity, government subsidies, improved data sharing, and industry partnerships.

Rising Demand for Air Traffic Management Solutions Drives Market Growth
The increasing air traffic globally is a significant driver for the ADS-B market. With the construction of new airports, expansion of existing facilities, and improvements in air traffic management systems, the demand for efficient air traffic management solutions has increased. ADS-B enhances air traffic management by providing real-time aircraft tracking and surveillance data, improving situational awareness and safety.

Explore the Global ADS-B Market with a Detailed Sample Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15130&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends
Key players in the ADS-B market such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Northrop Grumman Corporation are focusing on developing technologically advanced products to meet the growing demand. For instance, Garmin Ltd. received approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the G5000H, an integrated flight deck system with ADS-B In and Out function for the Bell 505 helicopter, enhancing pilot awareness and safety.

Innovations Driving Market Growth
Major trends in the ADS-B market include integration with unmanned traffic management systems, advancements in ADS-B technology, emergence of autonomous aircraft, retrofit installations, and innovation in ADS-B. These trends are reshaping the aviation industry and driving the adoption of ADS-B technologies.

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market
North America led the ADS-B market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation
The automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market covered in this report is segmented –
1) By Type: ADS-B Out, ADS-B In, ADS-B Ground Stations
2) By Fit: Retro Fit, Line Fit
3) By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing
4) By Application: Terminal Maneuvering Area Surveillance, Airborne Surveillance, Automatic Dependent Surveillance
5) By Distribution: Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-dependent-surveillance-broadcast-global-market-report

Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market size, automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market drivers and trends, automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) Security Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-teller-machine-atm-security-global-market-report

Automatic Fare Collection System Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-fare-collection-system-global-market-report

Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-content-recognition-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Financial Innovations!

You just read:

Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Set to Expand, Projected to Reach $1.57 Billion by 2028

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Market Dynamics: InsurTech (Insurance Technology) 2024 - 2033
Navigating the Anti-submarine warfare Market: Trends and Forecast for Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems
Navigating the COVID-19 Current Therapy Landscape: Market Trends and Strategies 2024-2033
View All Stories From This Author