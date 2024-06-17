Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Set to Expand, Projected to Reach $1.57 Billion by 2028

Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%.” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) market, a key technology in aviation surveillance, is poised for substantial growth, with market size expected to reach $1.57 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. This growth is driven by various factors including regulatory mandates, increased airspace capacity, government subsidies, improved data sharing, and industry partnerships.

Rising Demand for Air Traffic Management Solutions Drives Market Growth

The increasing air traffic globally is a significant driver for the ADS-B market. With the construction of new airports, expansion of existing facilities, and improvements in air traffic management systems, the demand for efficient air traffic management solutions has increased. ADS-B enhances air traffic management by providing real-time aircraft tracking and surveillance data, improving situational awareness and safety.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the ADS-B market such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Northrop Grumman Corporation are focusing on developing technologically advanced products to meet the growing demand. For instance, Garmin Ltd. received approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the G5000H, an integrated flight deck system with ADS-B In and Out function for the Bell 505 helicopter, enhancing pilot awareness and safety.

Innovations Driving Market Growth

Major trends in the ADS-B market include integration with unmanned traffic management systems, advancements in ADS-B technology, emergence of autonomous aircraft, retrofit installations, and innovation in ADS-B. These trends are reshaping the aviation industry and driving the adoption of ADS-B technologies.

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America led the ADS-B market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: ADS-B Out, ADS-B In, ADS-B Ground Stations

2) By Fit: Retro Fit, Line Fit

3) By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

4) By Application: Terminal Maneuvering Area Surveillance, Airborne Surveillance, Automatic Dependent Surveillance

5) By Distribution: Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market size, automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market drivers and trends, automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

