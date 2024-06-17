WOO X Lists zkSync Era Token and $BRETT on Its Spot Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it will list zkSync Era token and $BRETT on its spot market.



WOO X Lists zkSync Era Token on its Spot Market

zkSync Era is a Layer-2 blockchain scaling solution on Ethereum, developed by Matter Labs. It leverages zero-knowledge rollup technology to deliver faster and cheaper transactions without compromising security. The zkSync Era platform aims to make decentralized applications and transactions more efficient and accessible, thus fostering broader blockchain adoption.

$ZK will be listed on WOO X spot market at 8 am UTC on June 17, 2024

WOO X Lists $BRETT on its Spot Market

$BRETT is a distinctive token project, envisioned as the cultural emblem of the Base Chain, and inspired by the character Brett from Matt Furie's Boys' Club comic series. As the Base Chain ecosystem expands with numerous projects and applications, $BRETT aims to flourish within this nurturing environment.

To celebrate the listing of $BRETT, WOO X is offering a $15,000 prize pool. Users who wish to participate have to fulfill a set of related activities. To see the full details please visit that page .

$BRETT will be listed on WOO X spot market at 10 am UTC on June 17, 2024

Later this week, WOO X will list $BENJI on its spot market. Like $BRETT, the Basenji token is built on the Base blockchain.

