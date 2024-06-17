Sustainable Agriculture Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Sustainable Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $21.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.” — The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Sustainable Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sustainable agriculture market size is predicted to reach $21.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

The growth in the sustainable agriculture market is due to the increasing demand for organic products. North America region is expected to hold the largest sustainable agriculture market share. Major players in the sustainable agriculture market include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Deere And Company, Yara International, China National Chemical Corporation.

Sustainable Agriculture Market Segments

• By Product Type: Seeds And Traits, Biopesticides, Biostimulants, Other Products

• By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Crop Types

• By Farming System: Organic Farming, Conservation Agriculture, Integrated Pest Management (IPM), Precision Agriculture

• By Formulation: Liquid, Dry

• By Application: Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global sustainable agriculture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sustainable agriculture refers to a farming and agricultural approach that aims to meet the current and future needs for food, fiber, and other agricultural products while also safeguarding the environment, conserving natural resources, and supporting the economic viability of farming operations. They are used for supporting healthy soil, diverse plant and animal life, and natural pest control.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Sustainable Agriculture Market Characteristics

3. Sustainable Agriculture Market Trends And Strategies

4. Sustainable Agriculture Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Sustainable Agriculture Market Size And Growth

……

27. Sustainable Agriculture Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Sustainable Agriculture Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

