Almonds Market Poised for Strong Growth, Expected to Reach $11.84 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almonds, the edible seeds harvested from the almond tree (Prunus dulcis), are witnessing a surge in demand worldwide, driven by their nutritional value and versatility. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, protein, and healthy fats, making them a popular choice for snacks and various culinary applications.

Market Size and Growth

The almonds market has experienced robust growth, with the market size projected to increase from $8.74 billion in 2023 to $9.26 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $11.84 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including global demand growth, trade policies and market access, health and wellness trends, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

One of the key drivers of the almonds market is the growing demand for healthy and nutritious food options. Almonds are perceived as a healthy snack and ingredient, contributing to their increasing popularity among consumers. Moreover, the rise in health and wellness trends, coupled with the growing awareness of the nutritional benefits of almonds, is expected to drive market growth further.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the almonds market, such as The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Olam Group, and The Hershey Company, are focusing on product innovation to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Blue Diamond Growers recently launched Chocolate Thin Dipped Almonds, a new line of snack nuts, catering to consumers looking for healthier snack options.

Trends in the Forecast Period

In the forecast period, the almonds market is expected to witness several trends, including the expansion of almond plantations, technological advancements in almond farming, sustainability initiatives and certification, and product innovation and diversification. These trends reflect the industry's efforts to meet the evolving demands of consumers and ensure long-term sustainability.

Segments

The almonds market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Butte Almonds, Nonpareil Almond, Sweet Almond, Peerless Almond, Green Almond, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline, Convenience Stores

3) By Application: Almond Powder, Almond Oil, Almond Milk, Chocolates, Almond Paste, Almond Flour, Cosmetic Products

4) By End User: Bakery, Pharmaceutical Companies, Dairy, Home Kitchen, Hotel Or Restaurants

Geographical Insights

North America dominated the almonds market in 2023, driven by the region's strong demand for healthy and natural food products. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, fueled by increasing consumer awareness and rising disposable incomes.

Almonds Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Almonds Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on almonds market size, almonds market drivers and trends, almonds market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The almonds market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

