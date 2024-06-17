Disposable Syringes Market Growth Driven by Chronic Diseases and Technological Innovations 2024-2033

Disposable Syringes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global disposable syringes market is projected to grow from $11.44 billion in 2023 to $12.21 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $15.74 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%, driven by the increasing awareness of bloodborne infections, a focus on patient safety, and global health initiatives.

Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases Drive Market Growth

Rising incidences of chronic diseases are expected to propel the growth of the disposable syringes market going forward. Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, require regular medication administration, and disposable syringes provide a safer method for this. For instance, according to the National Library of Medicine, the number of people in the US aged 50 and older with at least one chronic condition is projected to increase by 99.5%, from 71.522 million in 2020 to 142.66 million by 2050. This rising prevalence of chronic diseases is a significant driver for the disposable syringes market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the disposable syringes market include Nipro Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic PLC, Novo Nordisk AS, Becton Dickinson & Company Ltd., Baxter Pharmaceutical Solutions LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, ICU Medical Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Pisa Pharmaceuticals Company, and others. These companies are focused on strategic partnerships to incorporate new technologies and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Segments:

• By Type: Conventional Syringes, Safety Syringes

• By Application: Immunization Injections, Therapeutic Injections

• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Industry

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the disposable syringes market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare awareness and government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure.

Disposable Syringes Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Disposable Syringes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on disposable syringes market size, disposable syringes market drivers and trends, disposable syringes market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

