Arts And Crafts Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The arts and crafts market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $60.50 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arts and crafts refer to the handcrafting and decoration of utilitarian objects, often promoting handcraftsmanship over industrial mass production. It is characterized by simple functional design, natural motifs, and the use of artistic and practical skills in creating objects such as jewelry, pottery, and other decorative items.

Market Size and Growth

The arts and crafts market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $41.60 billion in 2023 to $44.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth of eco-friendly and sustainable products, celebration of cultural diversity, growth of giving gifts culture, increased instruction and workshops, and customer preference for personalization.

The arts and crafts market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $60.50 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing digital transformation, increasing personalization, increasing cross-sector influences, growing interest in DIY (do-it-yourself) culture, and increasing disposable income. Major trends in the forecast period include tech-integrated crafts, product innovation, technological advancements, integration of technologies, and growing collaborations.

Driver: Increasing Government Funding

Increasing government funding for arts and crafts is expected to propel the growth of the arts and crafts market going forward. Government funding refers to the funding for the programs or policies implemented by a government to address specific social, economic, environmental, or political issues within a country or region. Governments can help ensure that arts and crafts continue to thrive as a vibrant part of the economy and culture, supporting not only individual artists and craftspeople but also the broader community. For instance, in August 2023, according to the Americans for the Arts, a US-based non-profit organization, local government funding to local arts agencies reached $1.01 billion in 2023, representing a 7.5% increase from 2022. Therefore, increasing government funding for arts and crafts drives the arts and crafts market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the arts and crafts market are FILA Group LLC; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc.; Michaels Stores Inc.; Shanghai M&G Stationery; Etsy Inc.; Newell Brands Inc.; Société Bic S.A.; Jo-Ann Stores Inc.; Fiskars Group; Crayola LLC; IG Design Group PLC; Pilot-Pen; Pelikan International Corporation; Mundial SA; Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.; Arteza LLC; Westcott; Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd.; Pentel; Faber-Castell AG; CREA Innovations Ltd.; Beifa Group Co. Ltd.; Laizhou Zhonghe Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the arts and crafts market are developing innovative products such as specialized crafting tools, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Specialized crafting tools can significantly expand the creative possibilities for a crafter, enabling more intricate and professional results. These tools are often essential in turning a crafting hobby into a viable professional practice. For instance, in April 2024, D & L Craftworkz, an Australia-based manufacturer of arts and crafts materials, launched a range of arts and crafts supplies for enthusiasts and professionals in Australia. This new collection offers a comprehensive array of tools and materials essential for turning imaginative visions into reality. The new range of products includes D & L Air-dry clay, which is a versatile and low-cost material suitable for both children and adult crafts, from preschool art projects to handmade wedding decorations.

Segments and Geographical Insights

The arts and crafts market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Painting and Drawing, Sewing and Fabric, Paper Crafts, Kids Crafts, Arts and Crafts Tools, Other Types

2) By Materials Used: Traditional Materials, Recycled and Upcycled Materials, Mixed Media

3) By Target Audience: Children’s Crafts, Adult Crafts, Senior Crafts

4) By Distribution Channels: Brick-and-Mortar Retailers, Online Platforms

5) By Application: Personal Use, Commercial Use

North America was the largest region in the arts and crafts market in 2023. The regions covered in the arts and crafts market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Arts And Crafts Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Arts And Crafts Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on arts and crafts market size, arts and crafts market drivers and trends, arts and crafts market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The arts and crafts market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Accounting and Budgeting Software Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Financial Innovations!