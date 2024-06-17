A Breath of Fresh Air: Innovations Driving the Air Fresheners Market 2024-2033

Air Fresheners Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Air Fresheners Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The air fresheners market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air fresheners market, valued at $12.51 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $13.47 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Despite challenges such as environmental concerns and lifestyle changes, the market is expected to reach $18.27 billion by 2028, driven by factors like increasing urbanization and a growing focus on health and wellness.

Rising Awareness of Indoor Air Quality Drives Market Growth

The rising awareness of indoor air quality is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the air fresheners market. With people spending more time indoors, there's a growing concern about pollutants and odors. Air fresheners help eliminate unpleasant odors and create a more pleasant indoor environment. According to the American Lung Association, poor indoor air quality can lead to health issues such as asthma, allergies, and respiratory infections.

Explore the global air fresheners market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15110&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the air fresheners market, such as Godrej Consumer Products Limited and The Procter & Gamble Company, are focusing on developing innovative products to meet consumer preferences. For example, cabin filter air fresheners are becoming popular, offering a discreet way to freshen up the air inside vehicles.

In a strategic move, Dollar Tree Inc. expanded its air fresheners product line in 2023, offering a wide range of scents and formats to cater to different preferences. This move is aimed at capturing a larger market share and meeting the diverse needs of consumers.

Segments:

• Product Type: Sprays, Aerosols, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Candle Air Fresheners, Other Product Types

• Types of Customers: Individual, Enterprise

• Distribution Channels: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Retail Stores Or General Stores, Pharmacies, Online Markets, Other Distribution Channels

• Application: Households, Corporate Offices, Automotive, Residential, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Emerging as a Key Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the air fresheners market, driven by rapid urbanization and a rising focus on health and wellness. The region offers significant growth opportunities for market players, particularly in countries like China and India, where there's a growing demand for air fresheners.

Access the complete report for in-depth analysis:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-fresheners-global-market-report

Air Fresheners Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Air Fresheners Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on air fresheners market size, air fresheners market drivers and trends, air fresheners market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The air fresheners market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Air Humidifiers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-humidifiers-global-market-report

Air Quality Monitoring System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-quality-monitoring-system-global-market-report

Air Traffic Control Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-traffic-control-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

(1) Empowering Healthcare: Serum-Free Media Market Growth and Innovation - YouTube