Eviden announces SICS ALAT, the combat information system of the SCORPION program, to be embedded in the aircraft of the French Army Light Aviation by 2026

EUROSATORY, Villepinte, France – June 17, 2024 - Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, today announces that the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA), via the Defense Digital Agency (AND), has entrusted it with the development and deployment of SICS1 ALAT2. This system onboard the ALAT (French Army Light Aviation) aircraft is part of the French army's ramp-up of its collaborative combat capabilities. This new information system will replace the existing systems by 2026.

SICS ALAT enables ALAT aircraft to be networked with land-based tactical information systems in an interoperable, coherent, and unified way, thus creating the SCORPION air-land tactical bubble.

SICS ALAT is a complete and unique digitalization solution for army helicopters, ensuring the continuity of the digitized command chain of air-land combat, capable of providing patrol leaders and helicopter crews with knowledge of the tactical situation in their area of interest and the rapid exchange of information in data transmission. A major technical achievement, this advanced version of SICS is designed to be fully interoperable with the original system, while adapting to the constraints specific to aeronautics: three dimensions, movement, speed, ergonomics adapted to cockpits, and security. Eviden is drawing on its experience of the SICS program and its close collaboration with the DGA, the French Army and operational crews, to meet the challenges of intuitiveness and ease of use to optimize operational acceptance of the system.

As a defense manufacturer, Eviden, through its Mission-Critical Systems (MCS) business line, designs and develops both the information system and the on-board computers that will be integrated into the aircraft to meet the challenges of the ALAT. Drawing on its experience in the design and manufacture of onboard electronics for the military aerospace industry, and its range of MLS Gateway solutions, Eviden is able to offer a computer adapted to the sizing and connectivity constraints of currently operational aircraft (2005-2010 generation), while providing tenfold increase in computing power. This design meets the challenges of availability and operational scalability for armed forces since it does not require current aircraft to be re-qualified.

SICS ALAT demonstrates Eviden MCS’s ability to meet the needs of collaborative combat and digital defense with an end-to-end on-board operational solution for sharing and maintaining the tactical situation, able to communicate with its ecosystem thanks to on-board computing power.

Fabrice Laclef, Director of Mission-Critical Systems (MCS) for France, Eviden, Atos Group said: " This unique project, which embodies the know-how of Eviden's Mission-Critical Systems business line, once again proves our expertise in defense, and demonstrates the trust placed in us by the French Army. This project is the fruit of the expertise and collaboration of various teams, to deliver a complete and innovative solution to the Army.”

About Eviden3

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 47,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 95,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1 SICS is the combat information system of SCORPION, France’s multi-year program aiming to renew and modernize the French Army's "contact" combat capabilities, based on new platforms and a single combat information system.

2 Aviation légère de l’armée de Terre, which is in English French Army Light Aviation, the Army aviation services of the French Army.

