Press release

Eviden's secure multifunction computer selected by the French Ministry of Defense’s Aeronautical Industrial Service (Service Industriel de l'Aéronautique)

Eviden's secure multifunction computer will be the heart of the tactical system attached to the main computer of the French Navy’s E-2D Hawkeye command, detection and control aircraft

EUROSATORY, Villepinte, France – June 17, 2024 - Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, today announces that it has been selected by the French Ministry of Defense’s SIAé1 (Service Industriel de l'Aéronautique) for the compartmentalization of the French tactical system on board the E-2D Hawkeye2 command, detection and control aircraft.

The SIAé's AIA (Atelier Industriel de l'Aéronautique) in Cuers-Pierrefeu will integrate Eviden's MLS Gateway multifunction computer, to ensure the segregation of the French tactical system on board the American E-2D Hawkeye aircraft.

This secure multifunction computer will enable bidirectional real-time exchange between authorized data from the native American system and complementary French tactical data, thus guaranteeing the partitioning and sovereignty of the chain of onboard systems. This embedded computing solution will enable the SIAé to extend the chain of native embedded systems with additional French capabilities.

This contract confirms Eviden's expertise in the design, manufacture and maintenance in operational conditions of cyber secure gateways and on-board computers for constrained military environments, including naval aviation. (Eviden announced last March that it had obtained EMAR 21G approval for the production of aeronautical equipment).

Bruno Milard, Vice President and Head of the Defense Electronics and Aeronautics business unit at Eviden, Atos Group said: "This new contract in the field of naval aviation demonstrates our expertise in delivering secure multifunction computers. With our range of MLS Gateway solutions, we provide our customers with secure, sovereign gateways that meet their operational requirements and specific environmental needs.”

Eviden's MLS gateway solutions meet the challenges of real-time bidirectional exchange between different domains or networks destined for critical environments (from IT infrastructures to air/land/sea embedded environments). They ensure the integrity and security of data exchanged within the connected chain of systems and guarantee the accessibility of ‘authorized’ critical information, against all external intrusions. These sovereign systems are developed, produced and integrated in France, and can be configured according to operational needs.

For more information: https://eviden.com/solutions/digital-security/defense-electronics/

***

About Eviden3

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 47,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 95,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Zohra DALI – zohra.dali.external@eviden.com - +33 6 71 92 71 87

1 The SIAé (Service Industriel de l'Aéronautique) is in charge of maintenance (MCO) and modernization activities for the French armed forces' aircraft and helicopters. The SIAé is made up of 5 AIAs (Ateliers Industriels de l'Aéronautique).

2 The E-2Ds are embarked on the Charles de Gaulle as "airborne surveillance, command and control aircraft". They will subsequently be taken on board the future aircraft carrier (PA NG).

3 Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion. Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2024.

