Guotai Junan International submits 3rd CoP to UN Global Compact, reporting progress in corporate sustainability

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (Guotai Junan International, 01788.HK) recently announced that it had submitted its third annual Communication on Progress (CoP) to the United Nations Global Compact (UN Global Compact), disclosing the practical actions it had taken and progress it had made in implementing the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact in the four areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.



The UN Global Compact is an international organization committed to advancing corporate sustainability, with participants of more than 24,000 companies and other stakeholders in nearly 170 countries. It helps companies incorporate the Ten Principles into corporate strategies and operations so as to support broader UN goals such as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Participating companies of the UN Global Compact are required to implement the Ten Principles and report progress in the implementation on an annual basis.

Guotai Junan International joined the UN Global Compact in 2021, becoming the first Chinese securities firm in China's Hong Kong to join the organization. The company has been actively integrating sustainable development concepts and international standards into its strategies and operations. It has made contributions to advancing economic and social prosperity as well as environmental protection by promoting sustainability practices in recent years.

Source: Guotai Junan International

