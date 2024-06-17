ANALOGr.com Auction Includes Original “Birthday” Lyrics in Honor of Sir Paul McCartney’s Birthday, Jun 18, 2024
Celebrate Sir Paul McCartney's Birthday with an Exclusive Beatles Auction: Original "Birthday" Lyrics Up for Grabs!
ANALOGr.com presents rare and iconic artifacts from the lives and careers of The Beatles. This exclusive auction promises to captivate Beatles enthusiasts and collectors worldwide.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANALOGr, the world’s premier music memorabilia auction platform, announces the launch of the highly anticipated second round of its Beatles auction. New auction items will be live on 10am PST today on ANALOGr.com, including rare and iconic artifacts from the lives and careers of The Beatles, many of which represent pivotal moments in music history. This exclusive event promises to captivate Beatles enthusiasts and collectors worldwide with a unique array of rare artifacts and personal treasures from the legendary band.
In celebration of Paul McCartney’s birthday on June 18, ANALOGr will be auctioning the original lyrics to “Birthday.” On September 18, 1968, Paul McCartney hand wrote a detailed document containing the complete lyrics, structural outline, and chord diagrams for a new Beatles song, specifically designed to aid John Lennon or George Harrison with the guitar parts during rehearsals for the White Album. This meticulously crafted guide highlights McCartney's role in the band's creative process, and offers a rare glimpse into the collaborative efforts that defined The Beatles' legendary sound.
The auction, which lasts through July 2024, also celebrates Global Beatles Day on June 25, 2024, Ringo Starr’s birthday on July 7, the 60th anniversaries of the releases of the film "A Hard Day’s Night" (July 9, 1964) and the album "A Hard Day’s Night" (July 10, 1964), the 50th anniversary of the release of John Lennon's pivotal and intensely personal album "Mind Games" (July 12, 1973), and the August anniversaries of "Revolver" and "HELP!"
John Lennon's Remington Statue - This bronze statue, a reproduction of Frederic Remington's "The Rattlesnake," was owned by John Lennon and gifted to music promoter Pete Bennett in the 1970s. Bennett, who worked with The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, and others, promoted iconic albums and singles like "Hey Jude." This statue represents a unique intersection of art and music history. Estimated $8,000-12,000.
George Harrison's "Brainwashed" Ensemble – This collection includes a poster signed by Ringo Starr, Billy Preston, Pattie Boyd, and Jim Keltner, a limited edition box set with extras, and a sealed CD, commemorating Harrison's final studio album. Estimated $1,500-2,000.
Ringo Starr Signed CBS Records Employee Jacket - A beige lab coat-style jacket signed by Ringo Starr, with a CBS patch, size 38, and a document of authenticity. Estimated $1,500-2,000.
1960 Original Star Club Signed Receipts - These receipts from The Beatles' early performances at the Star Club in Germany are in excellent condition, capturing a pivotal moment in their rise to fame. Estimated $150-200.
Alan Williams First Beatles Manager Signed Photo - An 8x10 photo of The Beatles and their first manager, Alan Williams, signed by Williams. This photo captures the early days of their career. Estimated $75-100.
The Beatles 1964 Pepsi Vending Machine Transistor Radio – Presented to The Beatles during their first U.S. trip, this radio, resembling a vending machine, comes with a leather carrying case and original box. Despite a missing earphone, it is in very good condition. Estimated $250-300.
Beatles Bass Hofner Icon Series #3 – A reproduction of Paul McCartney's iconic Hofner bass, featuring authentic details inspired by the original. Estimated $500-600.
The full Beatles auction can be viewed here: https://analogr.com/l/the-beatles-collection/65c2a1b1-414a-4160-bd4d-790c6d68414a
“We are incredibly excited to present the second round of the ANALOGr Beatles auction,” said Thomas Scriven, CEO at ANALOGr. “This collection is a treasure trove of Beatles history, and we look forward to sharing these rare and unique items with fans and collectors around the world.” This collection, the largest single-owned collection of Beatles memorabilia, offers an unparalleled opportunity for enthusiasts to own a piece of music history.
About ANALOGr:
ANALOGr leads in music authentication and asset management, partnering exclusively with Iron Mountain Entertainment Services. They work directly with artists to create investment-grade portfolios of alternative assets, integrating unique storytelling, strategic planning, and robust digital security. Recognized as a premier auction house, ANALOGr specializes in rare and iconic memorabilia. Their auctions, known for meticulous curation, offer immersive experiences that honor history's most influential figures and moments. At ANALOGr, every item tells a story, bridging past and present for clients and collectors. For more information visit: www.analogr.com
