RNA Based Therapeutic Market Projected to Reach $4.35 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.6%
EINPresswire.com/ -- The RNA based therapeutics has been explored as a promising treatment option for the diseases which are difficult to treat. Development of this therapeutics is based on promising technologies such as RNA interference technology (RNAi), antisense technology. Moreover, Cancer diagnosis and treatment is currently undergoing a shift with the incorporation of RNAi techniques in personalized medicine and molecular diagnostics, also for the diagnostic purposes, small interfering RNAs (siRNA) or microRNAs (miRNA) can be utilized.
The global RNA based therapeutics market size generated $4,938.38 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $25,121.95 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.
The global RNA therapeutics market is driven by the increasing number of government initiatives for large-scale sequencing projects, target specificity, and selectivity of treatment. However, the barriers to drug delivery, high research costs, and the risk of failure limit the market growth. On the other hand, capitalization of the pipeline therapeutics to the market will provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.
Key Takeaways:
The RNA interference (RNAi) segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.8% throughout the forecast period.
the genetic disorder segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.
The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.9% throughout the forecast period.
Research Institutes continue to maintain lead in the forecast year.
Market Dynamics:
Industry Investment
Venture Capital: Increasing investments in biotech firms specializing in RNA therapies.
Public Funding: Government and academic grants fostering RNA research and development.
Collaborations and Partnerships
Pharma-Biotech Collaborations: Strategic alliances for co-development and commercialization.
Academic and Industry Partnerships: Joint research initiatives accelerating innovation.
Patent Landscape
Intellectual Property Rights: Strong patents providing competitive advantage and market exclusivity.
Licensing Agreements: Revenue generation through licensing RNA technology platforms.
Recent Developments in the RNA Based Therapeutics Market
In June 2022, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., one of the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AMVUTTRA (vutrisiran), an RNAi therapeutic administered via subcutaneous injection once every three months (quarterly) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults.
In December 2021, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and Qilu Pharmaceutical, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in China, announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement and strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of AB-729 for the treatment of hepatitis B. AB-729 is Arbutus’s lead RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic that is currently in multiple Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trials designed to evaluate it in combination with other approved or investigational agents.
RNA Based Therapeutic Market Segments:
By Type:
RNA Interference (RNAi)
RNA Antisense
APPLICATION
Genetic Disorders
Auto immune disorders
By END USER
Research Institutes
Hospitals & Clinics
By Region
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)
Industry-Leading Players: -
Gradalis, Inc.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
Benitec Biopharma Inc.
Silence Therapeutics plc
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Genzyme (Sanofi)
Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Sarepta Therapeutics
Biogen, Inc.
