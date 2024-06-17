[Assisting Enterprise Upgrading and Transformation] IPIM Organised the Live Streaming Commerce Workshop for Enterprises to Expand Their Business

MACAU, June 17 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Macau Digital Integration Association jointly organised the “SME Upgrading and Transformation Workshop - Capture Cross-border E-commerce Market with Live Streaming Commerce” on 13 June. The workshop was focused on cross-border e-commerce market trends, short video promotions and live stream marketing techniques to help local enterprises make digital upgrading and transformation and seize business opportunities.

The event attracted over 50 “Macao Ideas” exhibitors and local SME entrepreneurs interested in developing cross-border business. According to some participants, the workshop is matched with market trends and very practical, and it will help their brands enhance their competitiveness.

Live stream Marketing Is Conducive to Local Enterprises’ Brand Awareness and Upgrading and Transformation

In recent years, live streaming commerce (LSC) has developed rapidly. In order to assist local enterprises to seize new opportunities for their business expansion, the workshop invited two representatives from the Macau Digital Integration Association to share the latest updates and the trends of the cross-border e-commerce market, and to analyse the advantages of LSC marketing skills, strategies and opportunities through real-life cases. They also shared the importance of digital marketing in promoting “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brand” and “Macao Design” products. And the workshop was concluded with a lively Q&A session.

One of the participant, an exhibitor from the “Macao Ideas” who is engaged in the food industry, stated that live stream marketing was conducive to product exposure, brand image and extended sales channels. In his opinion, local SMEs should adapt to market changes and consumer needs in a timely manner, and he hoped to participate in more workshops of the same type through the “Macao Ideas” in the future.

Macao Ideas Continues to Assist Business Expansion

Macao Ideas is an exhibition centre established by IPIM to promote “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brand” and “Macao Design” products. At present, it exhibits around 1,700 products from over 100 Macao enterprises, including food, coffee beans, wine, tea, healthcare products, clothes, shoes, jewellery, skin care products, cultural and creative design products. Macao Ideas has been committed to promoting Macao products to the mainland and international markets. Apart from the online and offline long-term displays at the Macao Ideas, the products in the exhibition centre are also taken to large exhibitions at home and abroad. In addition, the Macao Ideas enterprises are also organised to participate in business matching and promoting activities, in order to build a bridge for them to explore new business opportunities.

In the future, IPIM will continue to organise a wide variety of economic and trade promotion events in line with the needs of enterprises and the market trends, so as to encourage local enterprises to seize new opportunities in upgrading and transformation and to expand their business to the new market. For more information about Macao Ideas, please call (853) 2872 8212 during office hours or visit its website: https://macaoideas.ipim.gov.mo/.