RSIPF and ADF combined band performances

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) brass band along with the Australia Defence Force (ADF) band have put on a fun and entertaining show at the Unity Square in celebration of the Kings birthday on Saturday (14.06.2024).

The event was a great opportunity for members of the public to come together and enjoy the evening of music and entertainment. It was a good turnout of families, teenagers and young adults despite the cloudy weather. The bands played all types of music including local songs.

Band Director Inspector Chris Oli says, “We convey our gratitude to the Australia Defence Force band for the partnership and strong the friendship that we have created over the years through similar events we have collaborated on with. And to have continued on and helped to a great extent with trainings and instruments my team are in need of.”

Director Oli says, “We are happy to partner with the ADF band members. It was a great opportunity for us to showcase the musical talents of both bands.

“It is with great delight to see people enjoy the show we have put on last night. We are definitely looking and working towards more similar shows in the future. Do monitor our face book page for any more future performance.”

RSIPF and Australia Army plays a harmonious music for the crowd

RSIPF band member Sergeant Warick sang a song.

RSIPF Press