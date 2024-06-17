Intravascular Temperature Management Market Set to Grow at 3.1% CAGR Through 2025

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market Overview

The global intravascular temperature management market was valued at $261.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $335.19 million by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Intravascular Temperature Management Explained

Intravascular temperature management involves the use of specialized systems to maintain a patient's body temperature within a specific range for a set period. This technique is crucial in various medical scenarios, including surgical procedures, management of hyperthermia and hypothermia, and other critical care situations. The system typically works by circulating a saline solution through catheters within the patient’s body, thus regulating the temperature effectively. This method is especially important for preventing infections at surgical sites and managing pre- and post-operative hypothermia.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

1. Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: The increasing incidence of cardiovascular conditions globally is a significant driver for the market. These conditions often require temperature management to improve patient outcomes.

2. Rising Surgical Procedures: The number of surgeries performed worldwide is on the rise, necessitating effective temperature management systems to enhance patient safety and recovery.

3. Growing Acceptance: There is a growing acceptance and adoption of intravascular temperature management techniques across various regions, further propelling market growth.

Restraints

• High Costs: The high cost associated with intravascular temperature management systems can be a barrier to market growth, particularly in cost-sensitive regions.

Opportunities

• Emerging Markets: Untapped markets in emerging economies offer significant growth potential due to increasing healthcare investments and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Market Segmentation

The global market is segmented based on product type, application, indication, end-user, and region.

By Product Type

1. System

2. Consumables: The consumables segment was the largest in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By Application

1. Preoperative Care: Expected to have the highest growth rate.

2. Operative Care

3. Post-Operative Care

4. Acute/Critical Care: Held the largest market share in 2017.

By End User

1. Surgical Centers

2. Emergency Care Units: Dominated the market in 2017.

3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Expected to register the highest growth rate.

4. Others

By Region

1. North America: Held the largest market share in 2017.

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific: Expected to lead the market during the analysis period due to increasing disposable incomes and a higher prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

4. LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the market include:

• 3M Company

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Belmont Instrument Corporation

• Biegler GmbH

• Geratherm Medical AG

• Smiths Group Plc.

• Stihler Electronic GmbH

• The Surgical Company BV

• VYAIRE MEDICAL INC.

Additional players, which can be included upon request, include EMIT Corporation, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, and Keewell Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

The global intravascular temperature management market is poised for moderate growth, driven by the increasing need for advanced medical procedures and rising healthcare standards across the globe. Despite high costs being a limiting factor, emerging markets present a lucrative opportunity for further expansion.



