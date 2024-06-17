Retirement Industry Trust Association to Host Virtual IRA Advanced Institute, June 24-28, 2024
RITA's virtual IRA Advanced Institute is the only one of its kind in the self-directed retirement industry and will take place June 24-28, 2024.
The RITA Institute is the only class of its kind in the industry, and we pride ourselves on providing comprehensive education taught by leading experts.”UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host its virtual IRA Advanced Institute for retirement and other wealth management professionals later this month. The course takes place virtually over Zoom and lasts for five days from June 24-28, 2024.
— Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA
“We recommend this course to anyone that works with self-directed IRAs,” stated Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. “The RITA Institute is the only class of its kind in the industry, and we pride ourselves on providing comprehensive education taught by leading experts.”
The IRA Advanced Institute focuses on alternative assets in IRA accounts, prohibited transactions, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, real estate, LLCs, UBTI, audits, legal requirements for processing IRA accounts, and how to reduce fraud in self-directed IRAs. Attendees will interact in small groups to enhance their problem-solving abilities and learn how to analyze specific technical concerns.
The institute concludes with a 100 multiple choice question test, which can lead to earning a Self-Directed Industry Professional (SDIP) certification. The RITA Certified SDIP designation signifies that an individual working in the self-directed IRA industry has attained comprehensive training on the essential aspects of SDIRAs.
“I always try to give three key takeaways that someone can go back to their office and use,” explained Scott Schwartz, a RITA Institute Instructor and EVP & General Counsel of Delaware Depository. “After they’ve completed my session of the RITA Institute, I hope they come away more knowledgeable than they were when they started.”
The class is open to RITA members and non-members, though members benefit from reduced registration rates. Registration for RITA members is $1,195 per person and registration for non-members is $1,500 per person.
To learn more and register, visit the RITA IRA Advanced Institute’s event page on RITA’s website. Registration is open now and ends June 18, 2024.
ABOUT RITA
RITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.
