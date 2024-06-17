Cell Therapy Market Poised to Surpass $48 Billion with a CAGR of 25.6%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cell Therapy Market Overview

The global cell therapy market was valued at $7.75 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $48.12 billion by 2027, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6% from 2020 to 2027. Cell therapy is an innovative technology focused on replacing diseased or dysfunctional cells with healthy ones. Stem cells are predominantly used in these therapies due to their unique ability to differentiate into specific cell types needed for repairing damaged tissues or cells.

Market Segmentation

By Therapy Type

• Autologous

• Allogenic

By Therapeutic Area

• Malignancies

• Musculoskeletal Disorders

• Autoimmune Disorders

• Dermatology

• Others

By End-User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Academic & Research Institutes

By Region

• North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

• Europe: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Drivers

Malignancies Segment

The malignancies segment is anticipated to lead the global cell therapy market throughout the forecast period. Factors driving this dominance include increased cancer research, a rising geriatric population, and the growing adoption of cell therapies for treating various cancers.

Hospitals & Clinics Segment

Hospitals and clinics are expected to experience the highest growth rate among end-users. This growth is driven by a surge in pipeline projects and advancements in cell therapy treatments. For example, the number of cell therapy treatment projects documented by the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) grew from 753 in 2018 to 1,011 in 2019.

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific offers significant growth opportunities for cell therapy market players, attributed to its large and increasing population, a growing number of elderly individuals, and heightened awareness of the benefits of cell therapies in managing chronic diseases. Furthermore, increased healthcare spending and the development of regulatory guidelines are expected to drive market expansion in this region.

Leading Companies in the Cell Therapy Market

The report highlights key players in the global cell therapy market, including:

• Kolon Tissue Gene, Inc.

• Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

• JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

• NuVasive, Inc.

• Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

• Cells for Cells

• Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l.

• Mesoblast Ltd.

• Medipost Co., Ltd.

These companies are at the forefront of research and development, driving innovations and expanding the applications of cell therapy across various medical fields.

