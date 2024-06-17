Digital Evidence Management Market is anticipated to surpass US$15.372 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.65%
The digital evidence management market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.65% from US$5.885 billion in 2022 to US$15.372 billion by 2029.
The digital evidence management market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.65% from US$5.885 billion in 2022 to US$15.372 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the digital evidence management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.65% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$15.372 billion by 2029.
Digital evidence is a type of information or data, which is of some value to an investigation. Digital evidence stores and transmits data and information in binary form. There are some basic sources of digital evidence, for instance, email, instant messages, GPS systems, and other online activities, like video games. A digital evidence management system is a process of collecting, analyzing, and presenting digital evidence. These solutions offer improved public safety, with enhanced productivity. This software enables collaborations, ingests more evidence types, and also saves time & money.
The digital evidence management systems include technologies and solutions in hardware, software, and services. Under the hardware category, the components include various types of video recording devices, like body cameras, and dash cameras. The software category includes software solutions that are designed to analyze and manage digital evidence, and the services category includes support, training, and consulting provided by the companies to the organizations.
Various governmental organizations globally are pushing the use of digital evidence management solutions forward. For instance, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in October 2023, issued a standard operating procedure for all the toll-collecting plazas, all across the nation, and suggested the use of body cameras by the toll supervisors, to record any instances of violence. Similarly, in March 2023, Honeywell installed about 7,000 cameras in the city of Bangalore in India. These cameras, according to the companies are installed in about 3,000 locations, all across the city and are equipped with AI-enabled systems, which will allow the analysis of the video feeds from all across the city.
The market size of digital evidence management systems is sure to increase in the upcoming years, with the introduction of new and improved technologies, like AI and machine learning. Companies globally are introducing new technologies into the surveillance systems, to increase the efficiency of the digital evidence management solutions. In April 2024, Lumana, an AI-based security solution provider, launched its AI-powered video surveillance system. According to the company, its software platform can transform any surveillance camera, into an AI-powered camera, with the help of software. Similarly, in March 2024, Veritone also launched its new AI-powered, digital evidence management solution iDEMS.
The digital evidence management market by deployment is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud category of the deployment segment of the global digital evidence management market is sure to attain maximum share. Cloud deployment offers a cost-efficient, mode of deployment for the organization, as it does not require specified data centers to store the data. Under the cloud deployment method, the service providers offer the software of the evidence management solutions, along with the hardware like a data center to the end users.
The digital evidence management market by component is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware category in the component segment of the digital evidence management market is anticipated to attain maximum shares. The hardware components include body-worn cameras, vehicle dash cameras, citywide cameras, and public transit cameras. The use of these cameras has been increased in almost all the nations globally, to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens. Nations like the USA, Germany, India, and Japan, among many others, have also increased the use of body-worn cameras by the policing staff, to ensure evidence-based policing.
Based on geography, the digital evidence management market is expanding significantly in the Asia-Pacific region, as the region offers the most populated cities all across the globe. Countries like China, India, and Bangladesh, have the highest population density, making use of digital evidence management solutions like city-wide cameras, and body-worn cameras, a necessity to ensure the safety of the citizens, along with fast and efficient action against any wrongdoings.
The research includes several key players from the digital evidence management market, such as NICE Ltd, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Oracle Corporation, CaseGuard, COBAN Technologies Inc. (Safe Fleet Holdings, LLC), Porter Lee Corporation, and IBM Corporation.
The market analytics report segments the digital evidence management market as follows:
• By Deployment
o On-premise
o Cloud
• By Component
o Hardware
• Body-worn Camera
• Vehicle Dash Camera
• Citywide Camera
• Public Transit Video
o Software
o Services (Consulting, Training, and Support)
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• NICE Ltd
• Hitachi Vantara Corporation
• Panasonic Corporation
• Motorola Solutions Inc.
• Oracle Corporation
• CaseGuard
• COBAN Technologies Inc. (Safe Fleet Holdings, LLC)
• Porter Lee Corporation
• IBM Corporation
