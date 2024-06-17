VT Fish & Wildlife Conducting Introduction to Fishing Clinics

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be conducting “Introduction to Fishing Clinics” open to the public throughout the summer.

“Families across Vermont often turn to fishing during the summer months for a popular family outing,” said Fish and Wildlife Education Specialist Corey Hart. “Our educational fishing programs provide new anglers with the information they need to be successful on the water, and additional programs will be added as the summer progresses.”

“Join us for a hands-on evening of fishing fun at one of these clinics which will be perfect for those who have never been fishing before or for those looking to refresh their skills. Topics covered will include knot tying, fishing regulations, casting, ecology, and more.”

Three of the currently scheduled clinics focus on a general introduction to fishing while a fourth will highlight worm drifting for trout in mountain streams. The introductory clinics are open to all ages while the worm drifting day is best suited for participants 12 years of age or older.

Introduction to worm drifting for trout

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Time: 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Location: Little Rock Pond Trailhead, MT Tabor

Registration: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/214601

Introduction to fishing

Date: Friday, June 28

Time: 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Location: Hapgood Pond Recreation Area, Peru

Registration: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/214606

Introduction to fishing

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Time: 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Location: Wrightsville Reservoir, Middlesex

Registration: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/214699

Introduction to fishing

Date: Friday, August 9

Time: 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Location: Bakers Pond, Brookfield

Registration: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/214701