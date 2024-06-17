SPELLBINDING ILLUSIONIST ADAM MADA ENTERS SYDNEY SPIEGELTENT THIS JULY SCHOOL HOLIDAYS WITH MADA'S MAGIC MARVELS
Children aged five + and their adult friends are invited to step into the magnificent realm of illusions at Mada’s Magic Marvels, a live and interactive magic show here just in time for the July school holidays!
From 17 – 21 July, Sydney Spiegeltent transforms into a playground of trick and wonder with a show that will leave you mesmerised! Watch on in awe as everyday objects materialise, vanish and transfigure in mind-boggling ways, creating a truly immersive experience the entire family will treasure.
Mada is searching for a young apprentice from the audience to assist him with a jaw-dropping illusion on stage, so bring your magic-loving tribe to the tent for the chance to be part of this unmissable moment!
“The school holidays are a special time for families, and what better way to celebrate than with a whole lot of magic!" said Adam Mada.
“Mada’s Magic Marvels is designed for audiences to step into the act, making the extraordinary feel commonplace. Get ready for a hilarious and fast-paced interactive family show that your whole crew will remember for years.”
With over two decades of experience and a reputation as Australia’s premier expert in staging magic, Adam, Australia’s very own Mr. Magic, consistently delivers performances that sell out globally. Celebrated for his work on Australia’s Got Talent, The Metaverse Of Magic, Possum Magic, Harry Potter & The Cursed Child and N.I.D.A (National Institute For Dramatic Art) Mada is set to dazzle with this dynamic and interactive family show.
Don’t miss your chance to start the school holidays with the thrill and amazement of Mada’s Magic Marvels. This perfect family outing promises to inspire the imagination of every audience member, so get your tickets now!
★★★★★
“Adam Mada Makes us Gasp in all the right places!”
Sydney Morning Herald
★★★★★
”Adam’s showmanship delighted the audience and the interactive style of the show meant squeals and shouts of excitement and joy were bleeding out of the venue doors.”
Spot On Children’s Festival Riverside
KEY DETAILS:
Purchase Tickets Now: https://sydneyspiegeltent.com/magicmarvels
Dates: 17 – 21 July 2024
Time: 3 – 4 pm
Venue: Sydney Spiegeltent, The Entertainment Quarter, 122 Lang Rd, Moore Park NSW 2021
Tickets: $23 – $35
MEDIA ENQUIRIES:
EDITOR’S NOTES:
About Adam Mada
Adam has been performing, touring, coaching, and designing magic worldwide for 20+ years. He is Australia’s foremost expert on staging magic and illusion and is an in-demand magic coach for performers and major productions such as Australia’s Got Talent and Harry Potter and The Cursed Child Parts 1 & 2. Adam runs an innovative and unique program on theatrical stage illusion as part of N.I.D.A’s (National Institute Of Dramatic Art) 2nd year fine arts degrees in technical stage management and properties objects and effects.
Adam’s performances have been specially commissioned by the NSW Department of Education as part of their NSW school’s digital entertainment offering. Adam is the founder and director of Magic Inc. a company that fosters emerging magic talent as well as creating custom magic and illusion design and props for advertising activations and special events.
