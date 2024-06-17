Panopto Advances Industry-Leading Video Platform with New Solutions to Boost Engagement and Strengthen Learning Outcomes

Panopto announces new offerings designed to deliver a more personalized learning experience and help institutions and companies improve outcomes with data.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Panopto, the global leader in AI-powered video content management solutions (VCMS) for higher education and workforce training, announced the release of two new solutions, Panopto Access AI and Panopto Knowledge Insights. The new offerings are designed to deliver a more personalized learning experience and to help educational institutions and companies leverage data to improve learning outcomes.

Panopto Access AI boosts the impact of video learning with AI capabilities designed to personalize the learner experience and enhance comprehension, increasing engagement and achievement. High-level summaries help users navigate video libraries and easily select content relevant to learning goals. In-depth video summaries help viewers review content and strengthen retention. Automatic multi-language translation and captioning makes content more accessible for a global audience. Enhanced smarter chapters easily guide users to key concepts and AI-powered transcripts help them follow along as material is presented.

Panopto Knowledge Insights is an intuitive analytics solution that helps organizations unlock the formula for learning engagement. The flexible, intuitive analytics solution helps stakeholders understand the effectiveness of course content, teaching techniques and instructional design through dynamic data exploration. Easy-to-interpret data visualizations, Key Performance Indicator (KPI) monitoring, slice-and-dice data exploration, threshold alerts, and on-demand reporting enable educators and learning professionals to refine actionable insights and identify best practices to strengthen learning outcomes.

"Panopto has reached a significant milestone on our product roadmap with the release of Panopto Access AI and Panopto Knowledge Insights,” said Jason Beem, CEO at Panopto. “These new offerings demonstrate our team’s unwavering commitment to uphold our strong legacy of innovation in the VCMS space and to deliver a best-in-class experience for both the creators of video content and the learners they support.”

Effective July 1, 2024, Panopto Access AI and Knowledge Insights are available to current Panopto customers as add-on applications. New customers will have the option to select the new solutions as part of their overall subscription.

About Panopto

Panopto, the leading video-learning platform, makes the future of learning flexible for educational institutions and smarter teams. AI-driven features connect students to accessible coursework and classrooms and employees to searchable training – wherever they are, whenever they need it. To learn more, visit Panopto.com.

