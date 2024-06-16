Submit Release
SEIU Local 2: Cascadia Liquor store workers ratify first collective agreement, strike and boycott are over

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cascadia Liquor strike and boycott are over. The workers ratified their first collective agreement yesterday, after a tentative deal was reached.

For more information visit www.Thirstyforafairdeal.ca.

Additional details will be available in the coming days.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in British Columbia, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

Media Contact
Steve Fanning | 236-558-1746
sfanning@seiulocal2.ca


